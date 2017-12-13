Strange congratulates Jones on Alabama Senate win

Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE (R-Ala.) on Wednesday congratulated his replacement, Democrat Doug Jones, after Jones's stunning victory over Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama special Senate election.

"The people of Alabama made their voices heard last night. I respect their decision, and I congratulate Doug Jones on a well-earned victory," Strange said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Serving the people of Alabama as a twice-elected attorney general and now as a senator has been the honor of a lifetime. I am grateful to my friends,andfor their strong leadership," he continued.

"I am proud to have worked with the president to put rule-of-law judges on our courts, roll back harmful regulations, and design a plan to give tax relief to Alabama's working families."

Strange, who was appointed to the Senate after Attorney General Jeff Sessions vacated the seat to head the Justice Department, lost to Moore during the Alabama Republican Senate primary.

Trump originally endorsed Strange in the primary but later endorsed Moore in the general election.

Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he endorsed Strange in the primary because he did not think Moore could have won the election.

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Moore has not yet conceded the race and has told his supporters "it's not over."