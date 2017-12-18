Lee is a 'yes' on GOP tax bill

Sen. Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeSupreme Court takes on same-sex wedding cake case House approves motion to go to tax conference — with drama Trump really will shrink government, starting with national monuments MORE (R-Utah), who had been undecided, said Monday that he will vote for the GOP tax bill.

“Just finished reading the final Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It will cut taxes for working Utah families,” Lee tweeted. “I will proudly vote for it.”

Lee, along with Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioRyan pledges 'entitlement reform' in 2018 Richard Gere welcomes lawmakers' words of support for Tibet Dem lawmaker gives McConnell's tax reform op-ed a failing grade MORE (R-Fla.), had been pushing for a more generous child tax credit, which the two senators said would help poor and middle-class taxpayers.

After winning concessions, Rubio shifted Friday from "no" to "yes" on the bill, but Lee had yet to say he would back it.

Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat Meghan McCain knocks Bannon: 'Who the hell are you' to criticize Romney? Dems demand Tillerson end State hiring freeze, consult with Congress MORE (R-Ariz.) will miss the vote on the bill after returning to Arizona early for the holidays, after being hospitalized for side effects he suffered from his brain cancer treatment.

The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on the bill, with the House voting on Tuesday.