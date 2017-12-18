Senate Intel requests documents from Jill Stein: report

The Senate Intelligence Committee is requesting documents from Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, BuzzFeed News reported Monday.

Dennis Trainor Jr., who worked for Stein’s campaign in 2015, told the news outlet that Stein contacted him last week to alert him of the request. Trainor was a “primary point of contact” for Stein during his tenure, he told BuzzFeed.

Trainor said he believes Stein plans to comply with the committee’s request and post the documents publicly.

A spokesman for Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) declined to comment to BuzzFeed.

Stein attended a dinner in 2015 where former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russian President Vladimir Putin were both present. Stein has said her interaction with them was minimal.

Flynn pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The Senate Intelligence Committee is one of several congressional committees in the middle of investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Earlier this year, the Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter requesting all communication between Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump files paperwork to transfer businesses MORE and a number of others, including Stein, Russian officials and other members of Trump’s presidential campaign.

Stein responded on Twitter, calling the request “laughable” and "an obvious smear."