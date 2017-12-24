FEATURED:

 

Flake not ruling out presidential bid

By Brett Samuels - 12/24/17 11:12 AM EST

Sen. Jeff FlakeJeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat Sasse: RNC help for Roy Moore 'doesn't make any sense' Sasse calls RNC decision to resume support for Moore 'bad' and 'sad' MORE (R-Ariz.) on Sunday said President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE could see a Republican or independent challenger in 2020, adding that he’s not ruling out a possible White House bid himself.

“I do believe if the president is running for reelection, if he continues on the path that he’s on, that that’s going to leave a huge swath of voters looking for something else,” Flake said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Flake, who announced he is not running for reelection to the Senate in 2018, has been a vocal critic of Trump and the Republican Party under his leadership. 

Flake said Sunday the GOP is largely appealing to "older white men," adding that the party must find a governing philosophy to be successful in the future.

"I do worry, that in the future we'll be faced with a President Trump running for reelection on one side, drilling down hard on a diminishing base, and on the other side you might have, you know, somebody like [Sens.] Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersSchumer: Franken should resign Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE [I-Vt.] or Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Regulation: Net neutrality supporters predict tough court battle | Watchdog to investigate EPA chief's meeting with industry group | Ex-Volkswagen exec gets 7 years for emissions cheating Overnight Tech: Net neutrality supporters predict tough court fight | Warren backs bid to block AT&T, Time Warner merger | NC county refuses to pay ransom to hackers Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE [D-Mass.] on the far left of the Democratic Party," Flake said.

"That leaves a huge swath of voters in the middle," he added.

Flake said Trump is “certainly” inviting a challenge from an independent candidate, and is “probably inviting a Republican challenge as well.” 

Asked if he’s open to running for president in 2020, Flake said, “I don’t rule anything out, but it’s not in my plans.”

