Doug Jones to be sworn in on personal bible

Senator-elect Doug Jones will use a personal bible when he is sworn into the Senate later this week.

Jones will use a family Bible during the ceremony, a spokesman for Jones told The Hill. AL.com first reported the news.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence allies worried he'll be called to answer questions from Mueller: report Trump thought it was ‘low class’ for Pence to bring pets to VP residence: report Pence told RNC he could replace Trump on ticket after 'Access Hollywood' tape came out: report MORE will administer the oath that allows Jones to begin his senatorial duties.

His family and friends will also attend the swearing in event.

Jones is the first Democrat in decades to win a Senate race in Alabama, a state that reliably votes Republican. He defeated Republican Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct.

A handful of women publicly accused Moore of pursuing sexual relationships with them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. One woman says she was 14 years old when Moore touched her sexually.

While Moore repeatedly denied the accusations, he was unable to overcome them in the December vote.

Jones's victory will further narrow Republican control in the Senate to a slim majority of 51 to 49.