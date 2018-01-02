Doug Jones to become only Dem senator with black chief of staff

Sen.-elect Doug Jones (Ala.) announced on Tuesday that he has hired Dana Gresham as his chief of staff, which will make him the only Democratic senator to have an African-American in that position.

Gresham, a Birmingham native, has served in leadership roles in presidential administrations and for members of Congress. He led the Legislative Affairs Office at the Department of Transportation during all eight years of the Obama administration and has also worked on Capitol Hill for 14 years.

GOP Sens. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees GOP senator: Trump shouldn't pardon Flynn Trump should fill CFPB vacancy with Export-Import chief MORE (S.C.) and Jerry Moran Gerald (Jerry) MoranMcConnell works to salvage tax bill GOP in furious push for tax-reform votes Overnight Tech: Lawmakers want answers on Uber breach | Justices divided in patent case | Tech makes plea for net neutrality on Cyber Monday MORE (Kan.) also have black chiefs of staff.

According to a 2016 report from Roll Call, only 5 percent of nearly 3,600 Senate staffers are black.

Jones, who is replacing Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE (R-Ala.) in the seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE, will be sworn in using a family Bible during a ceremony scheduled for Wednesday in Washington.

He is the first Democrat to win a Senate race in Alabama in 25 years.

Jones also announced three other senior staff hires Tuesday, including Mark Libell as legislative director, Ann Berry as transition adviser and Katie Campbell as deputy legislative director. All three are Alabama natives and have extensive experience working for senators and and House members.

"Today I'm proud to announce that we have recruited four outstanding individuals to join our team," Jones said in a statement. "Each of them possess long and impressive careers in public service, and as Alabama natives, share my commitment to the people of our state."