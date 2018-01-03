Biden to escort Jones for swearing-in ceremony

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOvernight Tech: FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices | Biden scolds social media firms over transparency Medicaid funds shouldn't be used to subsidize state taxes on health care Biden hits social media firms over lack of transparency MORE will reportedly escort Sen.-elect Doug Jones (D-Ala.) for his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

WAAY TV in Huntsville, Ala. reported that Biden will escort Jones -- in a break from tradition.

Normally, a new senator is escorted by their home-state colleague, but Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyObstruction of justice watch: Trump attacks the FBI The Hill's 12:30 Report Alabama businesses fear Moore victory would hurt state economy: report MORE (R-Ala.) was reportedly not asked.

After the swearing in, Biden is expected to speak at a gathering for Jones that will include friends, family and supporters, according to an ABC News reporter.

Jones is the first Democrat in decades to win a Senate race in Alabama, a state that reliably votes Republican. He defeated Republican Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE, who faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Biden campaigned for Jones in Alabama and recorded a robocall for his fellow Democrat in the final days of the campaign.

After Jones's win, Biden congratulated him, saying on Twitter: “Doug Jones. Thank you, Alabama. You’ve elected a man of incredible integrity, grit, and character.”

“A fighter for working class and middle class Alabamians. He is going to make you proud in the Senate," Biden tweeted last month.

Jones's victory further narrows Republican control in the Senate to a slim majority of 51 to 49.