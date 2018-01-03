Jones sworn into Sessions's old Senate seat

Democrat Doug Jones was sworn in as the new senator from Alabama on Wednesday, taking the seat formerly held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat House passes concealed carry gun bill Rosenstein to testify before House Judiciary Committee next week MORE.

Vice President Pence swore in Jones as former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOvernight Tech: FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices | Biden scolds social media firms over transparency Medicaid funds shouldn't be used to subsidize state taxes on health care Biden hits social media firms over lack of transparency MORE, Senate Democratic leadership and several members from both parties looked on from the Senate floor.

Pence and Jones also took part in a mock swearing-in with his family and Biden in the old Senate chamber. Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), who is replacing former Sen. Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenDemocrats turn on Al Franken Schumer called, met with Franken and told him to resign Overnight Finance: Trump says shutdown 'could happen' | Ryan, conservatives inch closer to spending deal | Senate approves motion to go to tax conference | Ryan promises 'entitlement reform' in 2018 MORE (D-Minn.) was also sworn in.

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerAmerica isn't ready to let Sessions off his leash Schumer celebrates New York Giants firing head coach: ‘About time’ GOP should reject the left's pessimism and the deficit trigger MORE (N.Y.) praised Jones, noting his work prosecuting members of the Ku Klux Klan.

"He ... represents the very best of public service, the very best of America, the things we aspire to in this country," he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat McConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Brent Budowsky: A plea to Alabama voters MORE (R-Ky.), meanwhile, said Jones "will have some big shoes to fill."

"His state has sent some very distinguished legislators to Washington, including our attorney general, Jeff Sessions," McConnell said.

Jones's arrival shifts the balance of power in the Senate, giving Republicans a narrower path to use reconciliation — which allows them to avoid a filibuster — to pass legislation.

Jones gives Democrats a 49th Senate seat heading into January fights over government funding and immigration, as well as the 2018 midterm elections.

Conversely, the flipping of the Alabama Senate seat brings the GOP majority down to 51 seats. The loss is expected to force Republicans to narrow their majorities on some Senate committees.

Jones defeated former state Supreme Court chief justice Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE last month in a special election, making him the first Democrat to be elected to a Senate seat in Alabama in 25 years.

Republicans immediately urged Jones to work with them, noting his state’s political leanings.

Jones told NBC News earlier Wednesday that he wanted to be a “good senator” who works across the aisle.

“I’m hoping to be a good senator. I don’t think that’s a partisan issue. I think any good senator is a bipartisan, and that’s what I’m looking to do,” he said.

Jones won the Senate seat after several women accused Moore of sexual misconduct, including pursuing relationships with them while they were teenagers and he was in his 30s.

In a bombshell Washington Post report, Leigh Corfman said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old and he was 32. Moore denied the allegations.

Jones, a former federal prosecutor, will serve out the rest of the term formerly held by Sessions until January 2021.

Jones is expected to face an uphill battle to hold the seat in a state where President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE soundly defeated Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE last fall, 62 percent to 34 percent.

