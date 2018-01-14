Flake to evoke Stalin in Senate speech slamming Trump’s attacks on media: report

Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat Sasse: RNC help for Roy Moore 'doesn't make any sense' Sasse calls RNC decision to resume support for Moore 'bad' and 'sad' MORE (R-Ariz.) plans to deliver a speech this week condemning President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE’s frequent attacks on the press and comparing him to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, NBC News reported Sunday.

“2017 was a year which saw the truth — objective, empirical, evidence-based truth —more battered and abused than any other time in the history of our country, at the hands of the most powerful figure in our government,” Flake will say in his speech, according to excerpts obtained by NBC News.

Flake, who is retiring from the Senate when his term ends next January, has said he plans to deliver a series of speeches about how Trump’s presidency has impacted the country.

This week’s speech will focus on Trump’s tendency to attack the press, including last year when he tweeted that media outlets were the “enemy of the American People!”

“Mr. President, it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Josef Stalin to describe his enemies,” Flake will reportedly say.

The similarities to Stalin “should be a source of great shame” for senators, Flake will reportedly add.

Flake has been a frequent and vocal critic of the president. Flake has in recent days said Trump’s attacks on the media damages the country's standing in the world and empowers dictators elsewhere.

Trump has labeled several media outlets “fake news” in response to unfavorable coverage, and has even vowed to host “Fake News Awards” to highlight certain reporting.

The Hill has reached out to Flake's office for comment.

—This story was updated at 4:52 p.m.