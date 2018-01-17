RNC accuses Booker of 'mansplaining' to DHS chief

The Republican National Committee (RNC) slammed Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDHS chief takes heat over Trump furor Booker to Nielsen: 'Your silence and your amnesia is complicity' Homeland Security secretary grilled over Trump comments MORE (D-N.J.) on Wednesday, accusing him of “mansplaining” to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Kirstjen Michele NielsenDHS chief takes heat over Trump furor Overnight Cybersecurity: Bipartisan bill aims to deter election interference | Russian hackers target Senate | House Intel panel subpoenas Bannon | DHS giving 'active defense' cyber tools to private sector Hoyer blasts Trump for 'racist rhetoric' MORE during her hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In an email titled “Derogatory Cory,” the RNC urged readers to “picture” a male Republican lawmaker “mansplaining” to a female Cabinet secretary.

“There’d be so many triggered Democrats that there’d be a hashtag within minutes, campus protests across the country, and the topic-du-jour for celebrities at Hollywood’s next award show,” the email reads. “But because the party affiliations were reversed, Derogatory Cory got nothing but praise from the selectively-outraged base he was clearly performing for yesterday.”

The email comes after Booker on Tuesday criticized Nielsen during an open hearing for claiming she did not hear President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE use the phrase “shithole countries” to refer to some African nations, El Salvador and Haiti during a meeting on immigration.

"When ignorance and bigotry is allied with power, it is a dangerous force in our country. Your silence and your amnesia is complicity," Booker told Nielsen.

Booker on Wednesday called Trump’s reported comments about immigrants “gut-churning,” blasting the president for what he described as bigotry.

"It's not the vulgarity. It's definitely not the vulgarity,” Booker told CNN. “It's the bigotry and the discrimination that comes from the mouth of the president that, in our climate today, causes damage.”

The RNC email ended with the line "nevertheless, she persisted," a poke at the phrase inadvertently popularized as a feminist rally cry by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants NSA spying program overcomes key Senate hurdle Overnight Finance: Lawmakers see shutdown odds rising | Trump calls for looser rules for bank loans | Consumer bureau moves to revise payday lending rule | Trump warns China on trade deficit MORE (R-Ky.) when he used it to refer to discuss the upper chamber's silencing of Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Trump is a 'racist bully' Poll: Oprah would outperform Warren, Harris against Trump in California Democrats continue to dismiss positive impacts of tax reform MORE (D-Mass.) last year.