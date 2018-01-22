Senator using 'talking stick' breaks Collins' glass elephant during shutdown talks: reports

A senator inadvertently broke a glass elephant belonging to Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsDemocrats search for 51st net neutrality vote Overnight Tech: States sue FCC over net neutrality repeal | Senate Dems reach 50 votes on measure to override repeal | Dems press Apple on phone slowdowns, kids' health | New Android malware found Overnight Regulation: Dems claim 50 votes in Senate to block net neutrality repeal | Consumer bureau takes first step to revising payday lending rule | Trump wants to loosen rules on bank loans | Pentagon, FDA to speed up military drug approvals MORE (R-Maine) after throwing a "talking stick" during bipartisan shutdown talks in her office, according to multiple reports.

Another senator present at the meeting told CNN that Collins presented the stick to the group to prevent interruptions during negotiations. Only the lawmaker holding the stick would be allowed to talk.

The senator told CNN that another lawmaker, who went unnamed in the report, was speaking with the stick when a colleague interrupted. The lawmaker then “forcefully delivered” the stick across the room in response. The stick chipped the glass elephant, which was sitting on a shelf.

Politico reported that the senator in question was Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderWeek ahead: Lawmakers near deal on children's health funding Ryan suggests room for bipartisanship on ObamaCare Time to end fiscal year foolishness MORE (R-Tenn.), who was tossing the stick to Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerNSA spying program overcomes key Senate hurdle Dem lawmaker wants briefing on major chip vulnerabilities Week ahead: Tech giants to testify on extremist content MORE (D-Va.).

ADVERTISEMENT

After the stick-throwing incident, Collins replaced the stick with a small rubber basketball that another senator had jokingly brought, according to the reports. The incident was treated good-humoredly and all the senators laughed about it, CNN reported.

The senators were meeting to discuss passing a stopgap spending bill to fund the government for another three weeks and end the three-day shutdown. The Senate voted Monday afternoon to pass the bill.

Updated: 5:27 p.m.