Schumer withdraws offer to boost funds for Trump's border wall: report

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration White House: Trump remarks didn't derail shutdown talks Schumer defends Durbin after GOP senator questions account of Trump meeting MORE (D-N.Y.) has reportedly withdrawn an offer he previously made regarding funding for President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE's border wall.

Schumer told the White House through an aide that he was withdrawing the offer to give more than $1.6 billion in funding for Trump's proposed border wall, Politico reported.

Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinMcCarthy: ‘No deadline on DACA’ Ex-Sheriff David Clarke: Trump only one who 'cares about black American citizens' DHS chief takes heat over Trump furor MORE (D-Ill.). speaking on the reported offer, said Schumer "took it off."

"He called the White House yesterday and said it's over," Durbin said, according to Politico.

Schumer and Trump met at the White House last Friday to talk about a potential deal ahead of the midnight deadline to avoid a government shutdown and Schumer reportedly offered an increase in funding for Trump's proposed border wall.

Schumer said this past weekend that he agreed to discuss the U.S.-Mexico border as part of negotiations with Trump, but wasn't able to win him over.

"During the meeting, in exchange for strong [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] protections, I reluctantly put the border wall on the table for the discussion. Even that was not enough to entice the president to finish the deal," Schumer said from the Senate floor.

Early Saturday morning, Schumer said the two had a "lengthy and substantive discussion," and Trump appeared to be on board during their meeting.

Schumer's floor speech came after Democrats emerged from a closed-door caucus meeting on Friday evening, claiming the two men had been close to a deal but the president balked. A Senate aide this past weekend confirmed that Trump had walked away from a potential deal.

One Democratic aide told Politico that Trump had "missed an opportunity to get the wall."

The Politico report comes after Trump on Monday night signed a stopgap funding bill, officially ending the three-day government shutdown.

Trump signed the bill after Senate Democrats struck a deal on the legislation earlier in the day.

Senate Democrats agreed to the deal after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants NSA spying program overcomes key Senate hurdle Overnight Finance: Lawmakers see shutdown odds rising | Trump calls for looser rules for bank loans | Consumer bureau moves to revise payday lending rule | Trump warns China on trade deficit MORE (R-Ky.) promised to hold a debate on a bill to extend protections for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Some Democrats, including many eyeing 2020 presidential bids, slammed the deal and voted against it.

Even House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) spoke out against the deal, saying there was no reason to support it.

“I don’t see that there’s any reason — I’m speaking personally and hearing from my members — to support what was put forth,” Pelosi said at a press briefing Monday shortly before Schumer signaled Senate Democrats would agree to it.

Updated at 12:37 p.m.