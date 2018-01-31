Manchin would tell Trump it is ‘absolutely wrong’ to release Nunes memo

Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinCollins becomes centrist power player Overnight Health Care: Senate Dems block 20-week abortion ban | Azar sworn in as HHS chief | Dems demand answers on family planning funds | GOP takes sting out of ObamaCare Dems block 20-week abortion ban MORE (D-W.Va.) said on Thursday he would tell President Trump Donald John TrumpStormy Daniels on statement denying Trump affair: 'I do not know where it came from' Five Takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union Van Jones: Trump 'selling sweet-tasting candy with poison in it' MORE not to release a memo alleging what some Republicans have called “shocking” surveillance abuses in the Justice Department, saying it would be "absolutely wrong" to release the document.

"I would definitely say 'Mr. President, please don't do that. That is wrong. It is absolutely wrong,'" Manchin said on "CBS This Morning."

The House Intelligence Committee on Monday voted to publish the memo, which is thought to contain allegations that the FBI did not properly explain to a court that some of the information used in a surveillance warrant application for Trump adviser Carter Page came from opposition research partially funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign, now known as the “Steele dossier.”

By rule, the president has five days to review the memo and decide whether to reject or approve its publication.

Republicans say the memo, which was drafted by House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesFive Takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union Trump tells Republican he's '100 percent' for releasing Nunes memo What Trump didn't say in his State of the Union address MORE (R-Calif.), could unravel special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's probe into Russia's election meddling.

Manchin went on to slam Nunes, saying he has "neutered" the credibility of the committee.

"First of all, he won't even reveal his sources, Devin Nunes. This is a man that was sanctioned by his own committee members that he couldn't be on the Russia probe," Manchin said.

"Nunes has neutered the credibility of this Intelligence Committee on the House. The Senate Intelligence Committee is the only thing we have left that can put confidence into the system and also into the investigation. What he is doing is just wrong."

Manchin later went on CNN to say he believes the move to release the memo is "asinine" and "a scam."

"It's a scam. The whole thing he's doing. And why he's doing this, it doesn't help the president, it doesn't help our country, it doesn't help the administration," Manchin said on CNN's "New Day."

Manchin then stated that he believes the intelligence community when they say there may be classified information in the memo.

"The FBI seems to be concerned about that. I would pay attention to what the FBI is saying," he said.

"I believe in the FBI. I believe in the CIA. I believe in the intelligence community that comes to me with the facts."

Trump was overheard following his State of the Union address on Tuesday saying the White House would "100 percent" release the memo.