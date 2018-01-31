West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinManchin responds to Pence attacks: ‘This is why Washington sucks’ The Hill's 12:30 Report Manchin would tell Trump it is ‘absolutely wrong’ to release Nunes memo MORE and Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence: 'We have our work cut out for us' in 2018 midterm elections Pence rips Pelosi for describing ,000 as 'crumbs' Manchin responds to Pence attacks: ‘This is why Washington sucks’ MORE exchanged rhetorical volleys on Wednesday that led to Manchin saying Pence's comments represent why Washington, D.C., "sucks."

"The vice president's comments are exactly why Washington sucks. I’m disappointed in his comments but will continue to work to make Washington work so West Virginia and our country work," Manchin said in a statement.

"Last week, I worked in a bipartisan way with Senator Collins to end the shutdown, and last night President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE called for unity and bipartisanship," he said.

Manchin's comments come after Pence attacked the West Virginia Democrat, who often finds himself breaking with his party in the Senate, for voting against the recent tax reform bill after Pence lobbied him on the legislation.

"I was in WV a few months ago & I spoke to the WV Chamber of Commerce. @Sen_JoeManchin was there – & I looked him in the eye and I told him, “Joe, the people of the Mountain State are counting on you,” so let’s “get this tax cut done together.” But #JoeVotedNo," Pence tweeted earlier Wednesday.

".@Sen_JoeManchin is going to keep voting against West Virginia & I think Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer: Nunes intent on undermining 'rule of law' with altered memo Manchin responds to Pence attacks: ‘This is why Washington sucks’ What Trump didn't say in his State of the Union address MORE & Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiPence rips Pelosi for describing ,000 as 'crumbs' The Memo: Trump sticks to his guns on immigration agenda Manchin responds to Pence attacks: ‘This is why Washington sucks’ MORE are pretty happy w/ the way he votes. But WV needs to let him know that they EXPECT BETTER & they need to let Joe know that WEST VIRGINIA DESERVES BETTER," he added.

Manchin retorted later Wednesday that Pence had pushed legislation "in a divisive and partisan way" and now continued "his partisan attacks" even after President Trump "called for unity and bipartisanship" in Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

"I was shocked that after the Vice President worked for almost a year in a divisive and partisan way to take health care away from almost 200,000 West Virginians, bankrupt our hospitals, and push tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans and huge corporations that he would come to West Virginia and continue his partisan attacks," Manchin tweeted.

"Last week, I worked in a bipartisan way with Senator [Susan] Collins (R-Maine) to end the shutdown, & last night President Trump called for unity & bipartisanship," he said.

The GOP's tax reform bill passed the House and Senate last year, and was signed into law in December. The bill did not pick up any Democratic support, and Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerManchin responds to Pence attacks: ‘This is why Washington sucks’ What Trump didn't say in his State of the Union address Trump officials take heat for declining Russia sanctions MORE defected and voted against the bill as well.