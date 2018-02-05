Dem senators tell Trump he doesn’t have ‘legal authority’ to launch preemptive strike on North Korea

More than a dozen Democratic senators argued in a letter to President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE on Monday that he doesn’t have the authority to order a preemptive strike on North Korea.

“Like many, we are deeply concerned about the potential consequences of a preemptive military strike on North Korea and the risks of miscalculation and retaliation,” the senators wrote.

“Without congressional authority, a preventative or preemptive U.S. military strike would lack either a constitutional basis or legal authority,” they added.

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, organized the letter. It was signed by 17 other Democrats and independents, including Sens. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinGreen group backs Sens. Baldwin, Nelson for reelection Dem senator: GOP prepared to compromise the 'rule of law’ to protect Trump Trump officials take heat for declining Russia sanctions MORE (D-Md.), Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineMcConnell must go nuclear: Abolish the legislative filibuster Senate moderates see influence grow after shutdown fight Shutdown leaves federal employees in the lurch MORE (D-Va.), Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Cybersecurity: GOP, FBI clash over FISA memo | Uber breach under Senate scrutiny | Upcoming House cyber diplomacy hearing Maryland rep to run first ad of Democratic presidential primaries FULL SPEECH: In State of the Union response, Sanders touts 'coast to coast' resistance to Trump MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Memo: Trump sticks to his guns on immigration agenda Budowsky: Kennedy carries the torch Top Dem: Trump lies 'just about every day' MORE (D-Calif.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: CDC director resigns over trading tobacco stocks | New HHS chief faces early test | Trump backs 'right to try' bill for experimental drugs Senate Dems press watchdog group to investigate Trump's strategy on opioid epidemic Green group backs Sens. Baldwin, Nelson for reelection MORE (D-Mass.).

The Washington Post first reported the letter.

The senators also expressed concerns over reports that Victor Cha would no longer be considered for the U.S. ambassador to South Korea after he objected to the possibility of a preemptive strike against North Korea.

The Trump administration is said to be considering options for a potential targeted military strike against North Korea, or a “bloody nose” strategy, which would be used to show Pyongyang the consequences of an all-out war.