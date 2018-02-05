Cardin files to run for third term

Sen. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinGreen group backs Sens. Baldwin, Nelson for reelection Dem senator: GOP prepared to compromise the 'rule of law’ to protect Trump Trump officials take heat for declining Russia sanctions MORE (D-Md.) filed paperwork Monday to run for reelection in November, according to multiple reports.

Cardin, 74, will be seeking his third term in the Senate. He serves as the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Prior to serving in the Senate, Cardin served 10 terms in the House and was a Maryland state representative before that.

Cardin is facing a Democratic primary challenge from Chelsea Manning. The transgender activist and former soldier filed in January to run for the Senate seat and released her first campaign ad a few days later.

Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for releasing confidential military and State Department documents. Former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaTrump sounded downright Keynesian in SOTU speech Trump aims for national unity but leaves America as divided as ever Brzezinski defends Dems at SOTU: Why applaud Trump 'the great dictator?' MORE commuted her sentence to seven years, and she was released in 2017.

Since then, Manning has been an outspoken activist for the LGBTQ community.

Other Democrats who are challenging Cardin include Jerome Segal, Richard Vaughn and Debbie Wilson, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Gerald Smith Jr. is the lone Republican who has filed to run for the seat, the newspaper reported.