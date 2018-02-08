Paul holding up Senate budget vote

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is delaying a Senate vote on a funding bill to prevent a government shutdown, throwing Congress's timeline into limbo.
The House and Senate needs to pass the two-year budget deal, which includes a stopgap funding bill, by midnight Thursday in order to prevent the second shutdown in less than a month.
Paul is demanding 15 minutes of debate and a vote on an amendment to keep budget ceilings in place.
If he doesn't get it, he signaling that he's willing to delay a procedural vote until early Friday morning.
Sen. Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulPentagon: War in Afghanistan will cost billion in 2018 Overnight Finance: Senators near two-year budget deal | Trump would 'love to see a shutdown' over immigration | Dow closes nearly 600 points higher after volatile day | Trade deficit at highest level since 2008 | Pawlenty leaving Wall Street group Rand Paul calls for punishment if Congress can't reach a long-term budget deal MORE on the new senate spending bill: "If you were against President Obama's deficits, and now you're for the Republican deficits, isn't that the very definition of hypocrisy?" https://t.co/pgybhyZMsA pic.twitter.com/trsb6zQ70K— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 8, 2018
Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDems confront Kelly after he calls some immigrants 'lazy' McConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Overnight Defense: Latest on spending fight - House passes stopgap with defense money while Senate nears two-year budget deal | Pentagon planning military parade for Trump | Afghan war will cost B in 2018 MORE (R-Ky.) tried to set up a procedural vote on the budget bill for 6 p.m., but Paul objected.
"My friend and colleague from Kentucky does not join the president in supporting the bill ... But I would argue that it's time to vote," the GOP leader said.
Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGOP lawmaker: Dems not standing for Trump is 'un-American' Trump called for unity — he didn’t even last a week Overnight Defense: GOP plays hardball by attaching defense funding to CR | US reportedly drawing down in Iraq | Russia, US meet arms treaty deadline | Why the military wants 6B from Congress MORE (D-N.Y.) also pleaded with Paul to agree to let the vote be moved up, noting he could make the budget point of order and get a vote.
"Frankly, there are lots of amendments on my side, and it's hard to make an argument that if one gets an amendment, that everybody else won't want an amendment, and then we'll be here for a very long time," Schumer said.
He added that with a shutdown looming, he added that: "We're in risky territory here."
On Thursday he called the agreement a "rotten deal."
Paul predicted that if he gets a vote on his amendment, roughly 15 senators could side with him.
Sen. John CornynJohn CornynDems confront Kelly after he calls some immigrants 'lazy' McConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration GOP senators turning Trump immigration framework into legislation MORE (Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said that it isn't possible to give Paul a formal amendment vote unless they opened up the floor for other senators to offer amendment votes.
"He wants to offer an amendment but that requires consent and you could imagine there are other people who might like to offer amendments too and that would open it and delay our ability to get this done," Cornyn said.
Instead, he said leadership would talk to him about offering a "point of order."
Asked if he was worried, he added: "I think it will all work out but it's up in the air."
Updated at 6:04 p.m.