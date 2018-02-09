Schumer, Pelosi rip Trump's decision to block Dem memo

Democratic congressional leaders are blasting President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE's decision to block the release of a Democratic memo aimed at rebutting a GOP document alleging surveillance abuses against the Trump campaign.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGOP lawmaker: Dems not standing for Trump is 'un-American' Trump called for unity — he didn’t even last a week Overnight Defense: GOP plays hardball by attaching defense funding to CR | US reportedly drawing down in Iraq | Russia, US meet arms treaty deadline | Why the military wants 6B from Congress MORE (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiGOP lawmaker: Dems not standing for Trump is 'un-American' Rep. Gutiérrez: 'Complete betrayal' if Pelosi backs budget caps deal without DACA Senate leaders say they're zeroing in on two-year budget deal MORE (D-Calif.) both accused Trump of applying a double standard by approving the release of the GOP memo but not the Democratic one.

“The President’s double standard when it comes to transparency is appalling," Schumer said in a statement.

"The rationale for releasing the Nunes memo, transparency, vanishes when it could show information that’s harmful to him. Millions of Americans are asking one simple question: what is he hiding?”

Pelosi said Trump's move showed that his decision to release the document authored by staff for House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesTrump likely to approve release of Dem memo: report Trump called for unity — he didn’t even last a week Mark Levin: Clinton colluded with Russia, 'paid for a warrant' to surveil Carter Page MORE (R-Calif.) last week was "blatantly political."

"The hypocrisy is on full display. What does the President have to hide?" Pelosi tweeted.

This move by @realDonaldTrump confirms what we have all known for weeks — that his decision to release the #NunesMemo was a blatantly political move made without concern for national security. The hypocrisy is on full display. What does the President have to hide? — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 10, 2018

Trump on Friday blocked the release of the Democratic document, which aims to rebut the Nunes memo alleging that senior FBI and Justice Department officials misused their authority to obtain a surveillance order on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

In a letter to Nunes, White House counsel Don McGahn said that the president was "inclined to declassify" the Democratic memo, but that administration officials believed it would create "especially significant concerns" for national security.

After the GOP memo was made public last week, Trump declared that it "totally vindicates" him in the investigation into whether members of his campaign conspired with the Russians to sway the 2016 election.

Democrats raised concerns about the Republican memo, however, saying that it omitted necessary information to put its claims in the proper context.