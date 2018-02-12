Corker reconsidering retirement: reports

Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerPentagon: War in Afghanistan will cost billion in 2018 K.T. McFarland officially withdrawn as nominee for ambassador K.T. McFarland withdraws as nominee for ambassador MORE (R-Tenn.) is reconsidering his decision to retire from the Senate, according to Monday reports from CNN and Politico.

Republicans are reportedly concerned that Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnGOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races Overnight Tech: Official resigns, employee fired over Hawaii fake missile alert | Employee thought drill was real attack | Amazon teams up to cut health costs | Feds subpoena major bitcoin exchange House lawmakers clash over broadband infrastructure MORE (Tenn.), the current Republican favorite in Tennessee's Senate race, would not be able to win the general election.

CNN reports that Corker has talked with Sens.(R-Tenn.) and(R-S.C.), as well as Majority Leader(R-Ky.) about the matter.

It is unclear if Corker initiated the discussions.

The Hill has reached out to Corker's office for comment.

Blackburn's campaign spokeswoman told Politico that the congresswoman would not be leaving the race.

“It’s well past time for the good old boys’ club in Washington, D.C., to quit thinking they know who the best candidate and conservative leader is for Tennessee families,” Andrea Bozek said.

Corker, who serves as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced his retirement in September.

He has notably clashed with President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE on multiple occasions, including in October after Trump tweeted that the senator had "begged" him for his endorsement and that Trump declined.

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Corker fired back, saying the White House has become "an adult daycare center" tasked with monitoring and containing the president.

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders refused to comment on the reports during her press briefing on Monday.

"We haven't had that conversation about Sen. Corker's plans. As always, I can't weigh in on the specifics of the potential of a race but I would have to talk to the president before making a comment," she said.