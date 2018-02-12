FEATURED:

 

Corker reconsidering retirement: reports

By Julia Manchester - 02/12/18 08:53 PM EST
© Getty

Sen. Bob CorkerRobert (Bob) Phillips CorkerPentagon: War in Afghanistan will cost billion in 2018 K.T. McFarland officially withdrawn as nominee for ambassador K.T. McFarland withdraws as nominee for ambassador MORE (R-Tenn.) is reconsidering his decision to retire from the Senate, according to Monday reports from CNN and Politico.

Republicans are reportedly concerned that Rep. Marsha BlackburnMarsha BlackburnGOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races Overnight Tech: Official resigns, employee fired over Hawaii fake missile alert | Employee thought drill was real attack | Amazon teams up to cut health costs | Feds subpoena major bitcoin exchange House lawmakers clash over broadband infrastructure MORE (Tenn.), the current Republican favorite in Tennessee's Senate race, would not be able to win the general election. 

CNN reports that Corker has talked with Sens. Lamar AlexanderAndrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderSanders wants pharma CEOs to testify on opioid crisis Trump expects us to trade clean air and water for updated infrastructure House GOP warming to ObamaCare fix MORE (R-Tenn.) and Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamMcConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Overnight Tech: Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up hack | Apple considers battery rebates | Regulators talk bitcoin | SpaceX launches world's most powerful rocket Overnight Cybersecurity: Tillerson proposes new cyber bureau at State | Senate bill would clarify cross-border data rules | Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up breach MORE (R-S.C.), as well as Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDems confront Kelly after he calls some immigrants 'lazy' McConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Overnight Defense: Latest on spending fight - House passes stopgap with defense money while Senate nears two-year budget deal | Pentagon planning military parade for Trump | Afghan war will cost B in 2018 MORE (R-Ky.) about the matter. 

It is unclear if Corker initiated the discussions. 

The Hill has reached out to Corker's office for comment. 

Blackburn's campaign spokeswoman told Politico that the congresswoman would not be leaving the race. 

“It’s well past time for the good old boys’ club in Washington, D.C., to quit thinking they know who the best candidate and conservative leader is for Tennessee families,” Andrea Bozek said. 

Corker, who serves as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, announced his retirement in September. 

He has notably clashed with President TrumpDonald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE on multiple occasions, including in October after Trump tweeted that the senator had "begged" him for his endorsement and that Trump declined. 

Corker fired back, saying the White House has become "an adult daycare center" tasked with monitoring and containing the president.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders refused to comment on the reports during her press briefing on Monday.

"We haven't had that conversation about Sen. Corker's plans. As always, I can't weigh in on the specifics of the potential of a race but I would have to talk to the president before making a comment," she said. 

