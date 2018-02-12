Sanders to campaign in Iowa with former aide next week

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump has declared war on our climate — we won’t let him win Stock slide bites boastful Trump, but rising wages great for GOP Millions should march on DC to defeat Trump Republicans MORE (I-Vt.) will head to Iowa this month to campaign with a former presidential campaign aide who is running for Congress.

Sanders will headline an event in Des Moines on Feb. 23 for Iowa's 3rd District Democratic candidate Pete D’Alessandro, who worked as his adviser during the Iowa Caucus in 2016.

“Bernie knows that we need bold, progressive leaders in Congress if we’re going to change the direction of our country,” D’Alessandro said in a statement to The Des Moines Register.





“That’s why I’m proudly supporting Medicare for All, a $15/hour living wage, and free college tuition for those who work hard. We can take our country back and continue the movement Bernie started here in 2016," he continued.

The visit marks Sanders's first trip to Iowa this year and is likely to spark speculation about a potential 2020 presidential run.

Sanders narrowly lost the state's caucus to eventual Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump touts report Warner attempted to talk to dossier author Poll: Nearly half of Iowans wouldn’t vote for Trump in 2020 Rubio on Warner contact with Russian lobbyist: It’s ‘had zero impact on our work’ MORE in 2016.

He is considered part of a large field of potential Democratic candidates to challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden says he would advise Trump against Mueller interview Biden on Trump's 'treason' comments: 'He's a joke' Joe Kennedy: Biden likely would have defeated Trump MORE, former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, and Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisUK Labour leader hits back at Trump: We love our health system Dem senators tell Trump he doesn’t have ‘legal authority’ to launch preemptive strike on North Korea British health secretary fires back at Trump over universal health care claims MORE (Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerUndiagnosed sleep apnea cause of two rail crashes: NTSB WATCH: Dems say Trump will look like he has something to hide if he avoids Muller interview Protecting the special counsel is an American duty MORE (N.J.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGovernment watchdog finds safety gaps in assisted living homes David Crosby: Shared dislike for Trump could reunite Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Dem senators tell Trump he doesn’t have ‘legal authority’ to launch preemptive strike on North Korea MORE (Mass.).