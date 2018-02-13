Gillibrand vows to refuse donations from corporate PACs

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandBritish health secretary fires back at Trump over universal health care claims Trump on Dems’ ‘universal' health-care push: ‘No thanks’ Gillibrand calls for DOJ to investigate US Olympic Committee over abuse scandal MORE (N.Y.) has joined several other Democratic lawmakers in refusing to accept political donations from corporate PACs.

The 51-year-old Gillibrand, seen as a possible 2020 White House contender, stopped accepting donations on Jan. 1, an aide confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

The Democratic group End Citizens United has pushed candidates to pledge not to accept campaign funds from corporate PACs, and endorsed Gillibrand for reelection this year after she committed to the pledge.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenGovernment watchdog finds safety gaps in assisted living homes David Crosby: Shared dislike for Trump could reunite Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young Dem senators tell Trump he doesn’t have ‘legal authority’ to launch preemptive strike on North Korea MORE (Mass.) and Maria Cantwell Maria Elaine CantwellGreen group backs Sens. Baldwin, Nelson for reelection The US is falling behind in artificial intelligence research WHIP LIST: Shutdown looms as Senate lacks votes to pass House spending bill MORE (Wash.), along with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump has declared war on our climate — we won’t let him win Stock slide bites boastful Trump, but rising wages great for GOP Millions should march on DC to defeat Trump Republicans MORE (I-Vt.), have also pledged not to accept corporate PAC donations.

Tiffany Muller, the president of the group, praised Gellibrand’s decision in an interview with BuzzFeed News.

"She wanted to do something to show her leadership," Muller said. "People tend to focus on the political reasons behind why this makes sense. One of the key reasons Sen. Gillibrand did this is it's just the right thing to do."

Muller added that the move is part of a growing national trend. End Citizens United has endorsed at least 18 candidates for the 2018 midterm elections, and noted that dozens more have made the same commitment.

"The reason that they're all doing this and campaigning on the issue is they see how much voters feel shut out of the system,” Muller told BuzzFeed. “Like their voice is drowned out."

Updated at 1:37 p.m.