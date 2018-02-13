Corker 'listening closely' to calls to reconsider retirement

Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerPentagon: War in Afghanistan will cost billion in 2018 K.T. McFarland officially withdrawn as nominee for ambassador K.T. McFarland withdraws as nominee for ambassador MORE (R-Tenn.) is "listening closely" to constituents urging him to reconsider his decision to retire from the Senate, his office confirmed Tuesday.

“In recent days, people across Tennessee have reached out to Senator Corker with concerns about the outcome of this election because they believe it could determine control of the Senate and the future of our agenda,” spokeswoman Micah Johnson said in a statement to an NBC News journalist.

“The senator has been encouraged to reconsider his decision and is listening closely,” Johnson added.

CORKER spox says “people across Tennessee have reached out to Senator Corker with concerns about the outcome of this election...”



“The senator has been encouraged to reconsider his decision and is listening closely.” pic.twitter.com/9GvtITFTVi — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 13, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hill has reached out to Corker's office for comment.

Multiple outlets reported Monday that Corker is reconsidering his decision not to seek reelection this year, with some Republicans worried that the leading candidate to replace him, Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnGOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races Overnight Tech: Official resigns, employee fired over Hawaii fake missile alert | Employee thought drill was real attack | Amazon teams up to cut health costs | Feds subpoena major bitcoin exchange House lawmakers clash over broadband infrastructure MORE (Tenn.), would not be able to win the general election.

In addition to Blackburn, former Rep. Stephen Fincher Stephen Lee FincherGOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races Senate campaign fundraising reports roll in Blackburn outraises GOP opponent by 0,000 in Tenn. Senate primary MORE is seeking the GOP nomination for the November election.

The leading Democratic candidate for the seat is former Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Corker announced his retirement last September, and sparred with President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE in the weeks that followed. He said the president is not a good role model, and would be remembered for “debasing” the nation.

Relations between the two have since cooled.