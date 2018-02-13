Booker to stop accepting donations from corporate PACs

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerUndiagnosed sleep apnea cause of two rail crashes: NTSB WATCH: Dems say Trump will look like he has something to hide if he avoids Muller interview Protecting the special counsel is an American duty MORE (D-N.J.) said Tuesday night he will no longer accept campaign contributions from corporate PACs, joining several other Democratic lawmakers.

“I heard from constituents today asking about corporate PAC contributions. I'm joining several of my colleagues & no longer accepting these contributions," Booker tweeted. "Our campaign finance system is broken. I thank @StopBigMoney for their work -- it’s time to pass campaign finance reform."

The New Jersey senator’s announcement comes hours after an aide for Sen.(D-N.Y.) confirmed she stopped accepting donations from corporate PACs as of Jan. 1.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Maria Cantwell (Wash.), along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), have also pledged not to accept corporate PAC donations.

Booker, Gillibrand, Sanders and Warren are all considered potential Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential race.

The Democratic group End Citizens United has pushed candidates to pledge not to accept campaign funds from corporate PACs.