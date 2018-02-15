Poll: Schumer’s approval rating at 19-year low

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGOP lawmaker: Dems not standing for Trump is 'un-American' Trump called for unity — he didn’t even last a week Overnight Defense: GOP plays hardball by attaching defense funding to CR | US reportedly drawing down in Iraq | Russia, US meet arms treaty deadline | Why the military wants 6B from Congress MORE's (D-N.Y.) approval rating among New York voters is at its lowest point in almost 20 years, according to a new survey.

A Quinnipiac University Poll found that 53 percent of voters approve of the job the minority leader is doing in the Senate, while 35 percent do not approve.

That is the lowest approval rating Schumer has received since 1999, just months after he was first elected to the U.S. Senate. In April of 1999, 51 percent of voters approved of the job Schumer was doing at the time, while 22 percent did not approve.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Proof perhaps that even one the most popular of Senators can get muddied up in today's Washington swamp," Quinnipiac University Poll assistant director Tim Malloy said in a statement.

"Sen. Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerGOP lawmaker: Dems not standing for Trump is 'un-American' Trump called for unity — he didn’t even last a week Overnight Defense: GOP plays hardball by attaching defense funding to CR | US reportedly drawing down in Iraq | Russia, US meet arms treaty deadline | Why the military wants 6B from Congress MORE gets the worst approval rating he's seen in nearly 20 years."

The poll comes as both parties try to blame each other for two government shutdowns in a month’s time.

It also comes as lawmakers struggle to reach a deal over immigration, including a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which shields young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children from deportation.

Schumer was elected to his fourth term in the Senate in 2016.