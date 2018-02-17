McConnell says Trump should embrace Romney's Senate bid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDems confront Kelly after he calls some immigrants 'lazy' McConnell: 'Whoever gets to 60 wins' on immigration Overnight Defense: Latest on spending fight - House passes stopgap with defense money while Senate nears two-year budget deal | Pentagon planning military parade for Trump | Afghan war will cost B in 2018 MORE (R-Ky.) said that President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE should back Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Pawlenty departing Wall Street group as campaign rumors swirl Trump ambassador nominee spread conspiracy theories about Cruz, Kasich MORE's Senate bid, saying that the former presidential candidate bolsters the GOP's prospects of holding onto the seat currently held by Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchOvernight Tech: Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up hack | Apple considers battery rebates | Regulators talk bitcoin | SpaceX launches world's most powerful rocket Overnight Cybersecurity: Tillerson proposes new cyber bureau at State | Senate bill would clarify cross-border data rules | Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up breach Hatch introduces bipartisan bill to clarify cross-border data policies MORE (R-Utah.).

"We don’t want to lose the seat, and this looks like a pretty formidable candidate," McConnell told The New York Times in an interview on Friday.

Asked whether Trump is comfortable with Romney's Senate bid, McConnell replied: "I can't imagine that he's not."

After months of speculation, Romney announced this week that he would run to succeed Hatch, the longest-serving Republican currently in the Senate. Hatch, 83, said last month that he would not seek an eighth term in office.

The White House had pressed Hatch to run for re-election in 2018, largely in hopes of deterring Romney from seeking the Senate seat, according to the Times.

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor who challenged former President Obama for the White House in 2012, has been a vocal critic of Trump. Speaking at a GOP dinner in Provo, Utah on Friday, Romney vowed to break from Trump when he believes it is necessary.

"I’m not always with the president on what he might say or do, and if that happens, I’ll call them like I see them, the way I have in the past," Romney said according to the Times. He did, however, mention that he supports much of Trump's domestic agenda.

McConnell told the Times on Friday that Romney would enter the Senate with a profile similar to the one Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump touts report Warner attempted to talk to dossier author Poll: Nearly half of Iowans wouldn’t vote for Trump in 2020 Rubio on Warner contact with Russian lobbyist: It’s ‘had zero impact on our work’ MORE had when she ran successfully for Senate in 2000.

"The best way to think about that, and I told [Romney] this a couple of months ago, I said: ‘You’ll be a freshman like Hillary Clinton was,’” McConnell said. “He will come in here with a level of national identity and respect that will make him effective from Day 1.”