GOP senator 'skeptical' about raising age requirement for certain gun purchases

Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyTop GOP candidate drops out of Ohio Senate race Newly declassified memos detail extent of improper Obama-era NSA spying Overnight Tech: FCC won't fine Colbert over Trump joke | Trump budget slashes science funding | Net neutrality comment period opens MORE (R-Pa.) on Sunday said he is “skeptical” of raising the minimum age requirement to purchase weapons like the AR-15.

“I’m very skeptical about that because the vast majority of 18-, 19-, 20-, 21-year-olds are law-abiding citizens who aren’t a threat to anyone,” Toomey told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“So I’m skeptical about that. I’m willing to hear the other side on this, but I’m skeptical.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Toomey’s comments come amid the reignited gun debate in the United States after 17 people were killed in a South Florida school shooting earlier this month.

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE last week called for increased background checks and said he supports raising the minimum age requirement for purchasing long guns like the AR-15 to 21. Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old suspect in the Florida shooting, allegedly used a legally purchased AR-15 in the attack, placing the rife in the center of the current debate.

Toomey during his Sunday morning interview admitted he does not know if legislation he put forward with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinPavlich: The claim Trump let the mentally ill get guns is a lie Toomey to introduce bill broadening background checks for firearms Scott Walker backs West Virginia attorney general in GOP Senate primary MORE (W.Va.) to expand background checks by requiring them for commercial sales has the 60 votes to pass the upper chamber.

The Pennsylvania senator also said he has not yet received any promise that the legislation will get a vote, but he plans to speak with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellLawmakers feel pressure on guns Bipartisan group of House lawmakers urge action on Export-Import Bank nominees Curbelo Dem rival lashes out over immigration failure MORE (R-Ky.) about it this week.