Hatch: ObamaCare supporters are 'the stupidest, dumbass people I've ever met'

Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchOvernight Finance: NAFTA defenders dig in | Tech pushes Treasury to fight EU on taxes | AT&T faces setback in merger trial | Dems make new case against Trump tax law | Trump fuels fight over gas tax What sort of senator will Mitt Romney be? Not a backbencher, even day one Lawmaker interest in NAFTA intensifies amid Trump moves MORE (R-Utah) on Thursday called ObamaCare supporters “the stupidest, dumbass people” he’s ever met.

Orrin made the comments during a speech at the American Enterprise Institute about the GOP tax overhaul, which repealed the ObamaCare individual mandate.

“[We] finally did away with the individual mandate tax that was established under that wonderful bill called ObamaCare,” Hatch said during his remarks. “Now, if you didn’t catch on, I was being very sarcastic. That was the stupidest, dumbass bill that I’ve ever seen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of you may have loved it,” he continued. “If you do, you are one of the stupidest, dumbass people I’ve ever met. And there are a lot of them up there on Capitol Hill from time to time.”

A poll released Thursday by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that ObamaCare’s approval rating has reached 54 percent, its highest since the law went into effect in 2010.

A spokesman for Hatch told the Deseret News that the comments were “obviously” a joke.

"The comments were obviously made in jest, but what’s not a joke is the harm ObamaCare has caused for countless Utahns," the spokesman said.

Hatch is is retiring at the end of his term. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyWhat sort of senator will Mitt Romney be? Not a backbencher, even day one Trump endorses Romney in Utah Senate race Obama failed on Russia; Trump must get it right MORE (R) is running for his seat and is widely seen as difficult to beat.