Cruz 'absolutely' concerned about higher Dem turnout in Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzOvernight Health Care: Trump eases rules on insurance outside ObamaCare | HHS office on religious rights gets 300 complaints in a month | GOP chair eyes opioid bill vote by Memorial Day HHS official put on leave amid probe into social media posts Trump, Pence to address CPAC this week MORE (R-Texas) said on Tuesday he is "absolutely" concerned about the prospect of high Democratic turnout in Texas for the midterm elections in November.

"The extreme left is energized and angry, and it makes it all the important for conservatives to show up in November," Cruz told CNN's Manu Raju.

Cruz, who is up for reelection this year, said in a separate interview on Monday with talk show host Hugh Hewitt that the Texas could potentially turn blue in November if conservatives stay home on Election Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We could end up with a Speaker Pelosi and a [Senate] Majority Leader. In Texas, if conservatives stay home, if we rest on our laurels, we could see Texas turn blue," the senator said.

"We could see every statewide office in the state becoming a Democrat. Now that’s long been a Democrat pipe dream. I don’t believe it’s going to happen. But the best way to make sure it doesn’t happen is for conservatives to show up," he said.

Texas will hold its congressional primaries on Tuesday.

Cruz will likely face off in the November election against Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeCruz warns Texas GOP: 'The left is going to show up' GOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races Dem challenger outraises Cruz in last quarter of 2017 MORE, a Democrat from El Paso who has emerged as a fundraising force.

O'Rourke raised $2.3 million in the first six weeks of 2018, compared to Cruz's $800,000 over the same time period.

A January poll from the left-leaning End Citizens United group showed Cruz leading O'Rourke by 8 points — a low margin in a state that has long been a stronghold for the GOP.

Democrats have experienced a groundswell of enthusiasm across the country during President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's first year in office and hope that will carry them to big gains at the ballot box nationwide, including in red-leaning states like Texas.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Democratic turnout has doubled in the state's 15 most populous counties since the 2014 midterm elections.