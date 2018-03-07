Warren donates $265k to Democrats across the country

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump's SEC may negate investors' ability to fight securities fraud Schatz's ignorance of our Anglo-American legal heritage illustrates problem with government Dems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee MORE (D-Mass.) announced on Wednesday that she will be donating $265,000 to Democrats across the country.

Warren will donate $5,000 to every state Democratic Party in the U.S. in addition to giving a $15,000 check to the Democratic National Committee.

“I want a Democratic Party strong enough to compete for every vote, in every race, at every level, in every state, in every election — and I’m willing to do my part to help make that happen,” Warren said at a DNC dinner in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

Warren has criticized the committee in the past, saying last year that the party's 2016 primary was rigged.

She later walked back the claim, saying it showed "some bias" in the contest between Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersDems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee 2020 Dem contenders travel to key primary states After Florida school shooting, vows for change but no clear path forward MORE (I-Vt.) but that the selection process had been "fair."

The announcement comes as speculation swirls around a potential presidential run from Warren in 2020.

Warren has publicly positioned herself behind the Trump administration's policies and has called for Democrats to rally around various issues such as immigration, guns and banking regulations.

However, she has downplayed the rumors, saying she is focused on her reelection bid in November.