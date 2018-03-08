Flake to introduce bill to nullify Trump's tariffs

Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeFlake to try to force vote on DACA stopgap plan Congress punts fight over Dreamers to March Outgoing GOP rep: Republican Party 'heading into trouble' in election MORE (R-Ariz.) said on Thursday that he will introduce legislation to nix President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports just minutes after they were announced.

"I will immediately draft and introduce legislation to nullify these tariffs, and I urge my colleagues to pass it before this exercise in protectionism inflicts any more damage on the economy," Flake said in a statement.

Trump announced that he would levy the penalties — a 25 percent tariff for steel and 10 percent on aluminum — during a White House event. Canada and Mexico are exempted amid larger trade negotiations, Trump said.

But the decision is expected to spark widespread backlash from Capitol Hill.

Republicans worked frantically, without success, for days to publicly and privately urge the administration to back down or at least narrow the tariffs.

“These so-called ‘flexible tariffs’ are a marriage of two lethal poisons to economic growth — protectionism and uncertainty. Trade wars are not won, they are only lost. Congress cannot be complicit as the administration courts economic disaster," Flake added on Thursday.

But GOP senators acknowledged in the hours ahead of Trump's announcement that they were largely in the dark about what the president was planning.

"My staff may have gotten a heads up, but I have been distracted by other things. So, I have not gotten a briefing. So, I don't know what he's going to do," Sen. John Cornyn John CornynLawmakers feel pressure on guns Kasich’s campaign website tones down gun language after Florida shooting Murphy: Trump’s support for background check bill shows gun politics ‘shifting rapidly’ MORE (Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said earlier Thursday.

But what, if anything, Congress will be willing to do remains unclear.

Several Republican senators indicated earlier this week that they were willing to move forward with legislation to counter the president if he pressed forward with the financial penalties.

But any legislation to limit Trump would likely be opposed by the president, meaning supporters would need two-thirds in both chambers — enough to override a veto.

Lee introduced separate legislation last year that would give Congress oversight of any trade policy, including implementing tariffs. A spokesman for Lee told The Hill earlier this week that the Utah Republican “has talked with many of his colleagues about the bill" since the administration floated the tariffs.

Updated: 6:14 p.m.