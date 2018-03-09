Five Cabinet members to testify at infrastructure hearing next week

Five Cabinet secretaries are set to testify before a Senate committee next week on President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's plan to overhaul the nation's infrastructure.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneFlake to try to force vote on DACA stopgap plan Congress punts fight over Dreamers to March The 14 GOP senators who voted against Trump’s immigration framework MORE (R-S.D.) announced Friday that Energy Secretary Rick Perry James (Rick) Richard PerryTrump, Pence to address CPAC this week Overnight Energy: EPA penalties for polluters cut in half under Trump | Court orders regulators to implement Obama efficiency rules | Sully weighs in on Pruitt's first-class travel Energy Department to invest .5M in projects aiming to improve the performance of coal MORE, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta Rene (Alex) Alexander AcostaMaking apprenticeships work Dems want info on Labor Dept hiding unfavorable report on impacts of tip-pooling rule Report: Labor Department hiding unfavorable report on impacts of tip-pooling rule MORE and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue George (Sonny) Ervin PerdueTrump proposes restricting choices for food stamp recipients Regulatory restructure of biotech is critical to the future of US agriculture The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE would appear before the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee next Wednesday.

The Cabinet officials will join Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Elaine Lan ChaoLawmakers scold railroads over delay in safety upgrades Amtrak CEO: How we are making Amtrak safer Five things you may have missed in Trump's infrastructure plan MORE and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross Wilbur Louis RossTrump gets recommendation for steep curbs on imported steel, risking trade war Analysis: Outdoor recreation was 2 percent of GDP in 2016 Overnight Finance: Breaking down Trump's budget | White House finally releases infrastructure plan | Why it faces a tough road ahead | GOP, Dems feud over tax-cut aftermath | Markets rebound MORE, who were already expected to appear before the panel.

"Testimony from these five cabinet secretaries will support a comprehensive public discussion with senators about the White House proposal for aligning federal resources with local infrastructure needs and helping complete projects faster," Thune, the committee's chairman, said in a statement.

"The Commerce Committee welcomes the eagerness of Secretaries Chao, Ross, Acosta, Perdue, and Perry to discuss the roles of their departments in the improvement of our infrastructure to support the economy."

The White House unveiled last month a $1.5 trillion plan to overhaul the nation's aging infrastructure. The proposal includes a $200 billion direct federal investment, half of which would go toward an incentive program to match financing from state and local governments investing in rebuilding projects.

A quarter of the appropriations would be used for rural projects in the form of block grants to states so governors may decide where to invest.