Warren: ‘I am not afraid of tariffs’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump's SEC may negate investors' ability to fight securities fraud Schatz's ignorance of our Anglo-American legal heritage illustrates problem with government Dems ponder gender politics of 2020 nominee MORE (D-Mass.) said in an interview broadcast Sunday that she isn’t afraid of tariffs, saying they are one part of trade policy.

“I am not afraid of tariffs. I think tariffs are one part of that trade policy. It's not the only part. There are other parts of trade policy,” Warren told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I want to see a trade policy that puts American workers first, puts American small businesses first, puts American consumers first.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE last week enacted 25 percent tariffs on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum despite objections from Republican lawmakers.

"Today, I am defending America’s national security by placing tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum," Trump said Thursday.

Warren during the interview with NBC host Chuck Todd noted she has long been critical of U.S. trade policy.

“I think that our trade deals have been negotiated for a very, very long time now to benefit large, multinational corporations, not to benefit American workers,” she said.

“Not to benefit America's small businesses, and often not even to benefit American consumers.”