Durbin: Hillary Clinton ‘is wrong’ about Trump voters

Senate Minority Whip Richard Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinAmerica’s waning commitment to the promise of the First Amendment Senate rejects Trump immigration plan What to watch for in the Senate immigration votes MORE (D-Ill.) said Sunday that former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWoman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Trump: CNN, MSNBC 'got scammed' into covering Russian-organized rally Pennsylvania Democrats set to win big with new district map MORE’s recent comments about Trump voters are “wrong” and “not helpful.”

“No, it’s not helpful at all,” Durbin told “Fox News Sunday,” when asked about the remarks. “In fact my friend Hillary Clinton is wrong.”

Clinton recently described the states that supported her during the 2016 election as more economically advanced than those that backed President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE.

"If you look at the map of the United States, there's all that red in the middle where Trump won," Clinton said in India. "I win the coast, I win, you know, Illinois and Minnesota, places like that."

Durbin emphasized that his party should focus on issues like economic insecurity.

“But we’re moving on to the next chapter of American history,” Durbin said of the Democratic Party. “It will be a different cast of characters completely,” he later added.