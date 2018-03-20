Lindsey Graham: Trump firing Mueller would 'probably' be impeachable offense

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSenate GOP: Legislation to protect Mueller not needed Cornyn: Hearing on McCabe firing would be 'appropriate' McCain: Mueller must be allowed to finish investigation 'unimpeded' MORE (R-S.C.) said Tuesday that if President Trump Donald John TrumpLieu: There will be 'widespread civil unrest' if Trump fires Mueller Attorneys for Trump, Mueller hold face-to-face meeting to discuss potential interview topics: report Trump tariffs not helpful for nuclear talks, South Korea says MORE fired special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE, it would "probably" be an impeachable offense.

Graham, a House prosecutor in the impeachment trial of former President Clinton, was asked if firing Mueller would be an impeachable offense during an interview on Hugh Hewitt's radio program.

"Probably so, if he did it without cause, yeah," Graham responded.

"I think what the president will have done is stopped an investigation in whether or not his campaign colluded with the Russians, what effect the Russians had on the 2016 campaign. I can’t see it being anything other than a corrupt purpose," Graham explained.

Graham said that while he has seen no evidence of collusion between Trump associates and Russians, "to stop investigation without cause, I think, would be a constitutional crisis."

Graham's comments came after Trump attorney John Dowd called last week for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod Jay RosensteinLieu: There will be 'widespread civil unrest' if Trump fires Mueller Trump adds to legal team after attacks on Mueller Trump hiring former federal prosecutor who's argued FBI framed president MORE to "bring an end" to Mueller's probe.

Dowd referenced the "courageous" action by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsAttorneys for Trump, Mueller hold face-to-face meeting to discuss potential interview topics: report Holder: Sessions needs to 'have the guts' to say no to Trump Trump adds to legal team after attacks on Mueller MORE to fire FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Andrew George McCabeHolder: Sessions needs to 'have the guts' to say no to Trump Trump adds to legal team after attacks on Mueller Booker: 'This is the most important midterm election of our lifetime' MORE over questions of bias.

Trump, Graham said, is not without reason for being upset with the Department of Justice over its surveillance of members of his 2016 campaign. But he said Mueller should be left alone.

"He would be wrong, in my view, to try to stop this investigation without cause on the Mueller side," he said.

Earlier this week, Graham pledged to make sure Mueller's investigation continues without any political interference, and warned that Trump firing the special counsel would herald "the beginning of the end of his presidency."

Trump reportedly ordered for the firing of Mueller earlier on in Mueller's investigation, but withdrew after top White House lawyers threatened to resign over the matter.

Graham’s remarks were markedly different from those of Sen. Angus King Angus Stanley KingAngus King: McCabe firing seemed 'mean-spirited' With bills on the table, Congress must heed the call to fix our national parks Rand Paul to oppose Pompeo, Haspel MORE (Vt.), an independent who caucuses with Democrats.

King said that it would be a “crisis” if Trump fired Mueller, but noted that he does not see it as an impeachable offense.

“High crimes and misdemeanors is the standard for impeachment, and I have a high standard for impeachment,” King told Hewitt. “I don’t think impeachment should be used to change a government you don’t like.”

“I wouldn’t say it rises to the level of an impeachable offense, but I certainly think it’s going to create a real problem,” he added.

Max Greenwood contributed

Updated at 12:14 p.m.