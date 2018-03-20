McConnell: Mueller isn't 'going anywhere'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate tees up Yemen vote for Tuesday Senate confirms Trump's border chief House leaves out ObamaCare fix from must-pass funding bill MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday defended Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE after President Trump Donald John TrumpLieu: There will be 'widespread civil unrest' if Trump fires Mueller Attorneys for Trump, Mueller hold face-to-face meeting to discuss potential interview topics: report Trump tariffs not helpful for nuclear talks, South Korea says MORE blasted the special counsel's investigation over the weekend as biased.

McConnell tried to put to rest speculation that Trump may persuade senior Justice Department officials to fire Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between Trump’s inner circle and Russian government officials during the 2016 election.

McConnell argued that speculation of Mueller’s imminent ouster is overheated and that Trump’s lawyers agree he should be allowed to wrap up his investigation.

“I don’t think Bob Mueller is going anywhere,” McConnell told reporters. “The president’s lawyers obviously agree that he ought to be allowed to finish the job."

McConnell called Mueller a “thoroughly credible individual” and “an appropriate appointment” to serve as special counsel.

“We all anticipate him finishing the job and telling the American people what they need to know about this episode,” he said.

McConnell said it would not be necessary for Congress to take any action to protect the special counsel from firing.

Republican senators for months have said that Mueller should be allowed to thoroughly investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election as well as the circumstances surrounding the firing of former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyAttorneys for Trump, Mueller hold face-to-face meeting to discuss potential interview topics: report Trump adds to legal team after attacks on Mueller Overnight Cybersecurity: Trump-linked data firm Cambridge Analytica attracts scrutiny | House passes cyber response team bill | What to know about Russian cyberattacks on energy grid MORE.

Trump, however, ratcheted up political pressure on the investigation after criticizing Mueller over the weekend for hiring investigators with Democratic connections.

“Why does the Mueller team have 13 hardened Democrats, some big Crooked Hillary supporters, and Zero Republicans?” Trump tweeted. “Another Dem recently added … does anyone think this is fair? And yet, there is NO COLLUSION!”

McConnell responded Tuesday by calling Mueller an "excellent appointment."