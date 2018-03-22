Cochran delivers farewell Senate address

GOP Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranMississippi woman appointed to Senate, making Vermont only state to never have female lawmaker Miss. governor names state's first female senator to replace retiring Cochran Trump not planning to back Mississippi gov's pick to replace Sen. Cochran: report MORE (R-Miss.) delivered an optimistic farewell address on Thursday and his colleagues praised him as a "gentleman" as he prepares to retire after four decades in the chamber.

"I leave the Senate with the confidence ... that our enduring Constitution [will] guard our country from human error. It empowers our citizens to achieve greatness and protect the common interest," Cochran said.

Cochran added that he was "optimistic" about the future of the country.

"I'm optimistic about the future success of our efforts to protect the security, the health, to the guarantees of the Bill of Rights of the United States," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cochran's speech comes as he's expected to formally resign his seat on April 1, in the middle of the Senate's two week recess.

He announced his decision to retire earlier this month, saying in a statement that his health was an "ongoing challenge" and he wanted to step down with enough time to ensure a "smooth transition" to his successor.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, a Republican, named named Cindy Hyde-Smith, the state's commissioner of agriculture and commerce, as his a temporary successor ahead of a special election to be held in November.

Roughly a dozen senators delivered tribute speeches in honor of the 80-year-old senator over approximately an hour.

"In an era where not everybody seems to think it's important to act like a gentleman, Thad Cochran is a gentleman, and we respect that and the example that he has set," said Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderOvernight Health Care: What to expect in omnibus | HIV expert to head CDC | Sessions issues memo on death penalty for drug cases HIV expert named CDC director GOP lawmakers blast Dems for opposing ObamaCare fix MORE (R-Tenn.).

Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbySpending bill delay raises risk of partial government shutdown support Lawmakers race to prevent shutdown amid last-minute snags GOP leaders see finish line on omnibus deal MORE (R-Ala.), who is expected to succeed Cochran as chairman of the Appropriations Committee, said "some people say that Thad Cochran is the last true southern gentleman."

"Thad, as we all know, is very courteous, well-mannered, has a low-key demeanor most of the time," he said.