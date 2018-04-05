Bernie Sanders: Dem platform for last 15 years has been a 'failure'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersHow much collateral damage will there be in the 2018 midterms? Want to repeal the 17th Amendment? That battle is long over. Wasserman Schultz will get independent challenge from Canova MORE (I-Vt.) slammed the Democratic Party's platform at an event in Mississippi on Wednesday, saying it had been a "failure."

“The business model, if you like, of the Democratic Party for the last 15 years or so has been a failure,” Sanders said, according to The Washington Examiner.

“Now what happened — people sometimes don’t see that because of the charismatic individual named Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaListen to Roseanne, but don’t get carried away Mellman: Will Trump lose the GOP nomination? Overnight Cybersecurity: DHS detects possible foreign spying devices in DC | Judge hands down first sentence in Mueller probe | Panera Bread website leaked customer data MORE who won the presidency in 2008 and 2012. He was obviously an extraordinary candidate, brilliant man,” the senator continued.

“But behind that reality, over the last 10 years Democrats have lost about 1,000 seats in state legislatures all across this country."

Sanders's comments come as Democrats across the U.S. gear up for November's midterm elections. Sanders has long criticized the Democratic Party's establishment, accusing it of being beholden to special interests

He lost to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonIndiana GOP Senate candidate referred to Trump in 2016 as 'vulgar, if not profane' House Republicans open California office to defend majority Clinton: 'Fox News is always trying to impeach me' MORE in the party's 2016 presidential primary.

Sanders has been floated as a potential 2020 Democratic contender, along with former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenGOP lawmaker to introduce legislation to mandate picture of president, VP at post offices Eric Holder says he'll decide on a 2020 run by early next year Biden endorses Feinstein's reelection bid: 'She’s tenacious. She’s accomplished' MORE and Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSenate Democrats want Ross to testify on census citizenship question Dems slam FCC head for proposed limits to low-income internet program Dems to top DOJ officials: Publicly promise not to interfere in Mueller's probe MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerPassing law to prevent Trump from firing Mueller would be terrible idea Dems slam FCC head for proposed limits to low-income internet program Congress should raise PAC contribution limits MORE (D-N.J.).