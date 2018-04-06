 

Former Sen. Daniel Akaka of Hawaii dies at 93

By Max Greenwood - 04/06/18 01:42 PM EDT
Former Sen. Daniel Akaka (D-Hawaii), who served in Congress for more than three decades, died on Thursday at the age of 93, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported

Over the course of a 36-year career Washington, D.C., Akaka garnered a reputation as an advocate for Native Hawaiians and veterans. 

First elected to the House in 1976, Akaka became the first Native Hawaiian to serve in the Senate when he was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Spark Matsunaga (D) in 1990. 

He announced in 2011 that he would not seek reelection in 2012. 

"I have always strived to serve the people with much love and aloha, never forgetting my humble beginnings, and it is my hope that they, too, will continue this tradition," Akaka said in a 2011 statement announcing his retirement.

The piece of legislation most closely associated with the Hawaii Democrat, the so-called Akaka bill, which sought to grant self-governance to Native Hawaiians, made it through the House during his time as a representative. But the measure never gained enough support in the Senate, despite a 12-year effort by Akaka.

“As the first Native Hawaiian to serve in the U.S. Senate, Sen. Daniel Akaka was a fierce advocate for the people of Hawaii,” the Democratic National Committee said in a statement.

“From securing federal money to improve social programs for Native Hawaiians to being a leading voice in persuading the United States to formally apologize for its overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii, Sen. Akaka always put his constituents first," the DNC statement continued. "He spent his entire life fighting for justice and opportunity for all Americans, and there is no doubt we will miss his ‘aloha’ spirit. Our prayers are with Sen. Akaka’s wife, Mary, his five children, and his entire family at this difficult time.”

Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardCongress, leave no H-1Bs behind Top general: Countering Iran in Syria not a US military mission Hawaii reps call for hearing on missile alerts after false alarm MORE (D-Hawaii), who now represents the district held by Akaka for 13 years, said Friday that he "truly embodied the aloha spirit," and that she was "so grateful to have known" him.

Sen. Brian SchatzBrian Emanuel SchatzDems offering bill aimed at curbing stock buybacks Overnight Tech: Facebook faces crisis over Cambridge Analytica data | Lawmakers demand answers | What to watch for next | Day one of AT&T's merger trial | Self-driving Uber car kills pedestrian Feinstein faces new pressure from left over CIA nominee MORE (D-Hawaii) also mourned Akaka's death, calling him a "pure heart, a determined warrior for native Hawaiians, and a true public servant."

 Rep. Colleen HanabusaColleen Wakako HanabusaZinke defends use of Japanese word: How could saying good morning 'be bad'? With bills on the table, Congress must heed the call to fix our national parks Duckworth on Zinke's improper use of Japanese: ‘Racism is not ok’ MORE (D-Hawaii) declared Akaka "one of Hawaii's greatest statesmen."

Sen. Mazie HironoMazie Keiko HironoDems to top DOJ officials: Publicly promise not to interfere in Mueller's probe Zinke defends use of Japanese word: How could saying good morning 'be bad'? Duckworth on Zinke's improper use of Japanese: ‘Racism is not ok’ MORE (D-Hawaii), who succeeded Akaka in the Senate, paid tribute to the longtime lawmaker, as well, calling him "an example for us all."

