Former Sen. Daniel Akaka of Hawaii dies at 93

Former Sen. Daniel Akaka (D-Hawaii), who served in Congress for more than three decades, died on Thursday at the age of 93, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.

Over the course of a 36-year career Washington, D.C., Akaka garnered a reputation as an advocate for Native Hawaiians and veterans.

First elected to the House in 1976, Akaka became the first Native Hawaiian to serve in the Senate when he was appointed to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Spark Matsunaga (D) in 1990.

He announced in 2011 that he would not seek reelection in 2012.

"I have always strived to serve the people with much love and aloha, never forgetting my humble beginnings, and it is my hope that they, too, will continue this tradition," Akaka said in a 2011 statement announcing his retirement.

The piece of legislation most closely associated with the Hawaii Democrat, the so-called Akaka bill, which sought to grant self-governance to Native Hawaiians, made it through the House during his time as a representative. But the measure never gained enough support in the Senate, despite a 12-year effort by Akaka.

“As the first Native Hawaiian to serve in the U.S. Senate, Sen. Daniel Akaka was a fierce advocate for the people of Hawaii,” the Democratic National Committee said in a statement.

“From securing federal money to improve social programs for Native Hawaiians to being a leading voice in persuading the United States to formally apologize for its overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii, Sen. Akaka always put his constituents first," the DNC statement continued. "He spent his entire life fighting for justice and opportunity for all Americans, and there is no doubt we will miss his ‘aloha’ spirit. Our prayers are with Sen. Akaka’s wife, Mary, his five children, and his entire family at this difficult time.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardCongress, leave no H-1Bs behind Top general: Countering Iran in Syria not a US military mission Hawaii reps call for hearing on missile alerts after false alarm MORE (D-Hawaii), who now represents the district held by Akaka for 13 years, said Friday that he "truly embodied the aloha spirit," and that she was "so grateful to have known" him.

Senator Akaka truly embodied the aloha spirit & selflessly dedicated his life to serving others. He treated everyone equally, with kindness, respect & love - no matter who they were or how they treated him. He responded always with aloha, sharing his warm smile & embrace w/ all — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) April 6, 2018

I’m so grateful to have known & worked with him over the years & to have spent time with him the last few days. He impacted the lives of countless people. His legacy of aloha will live on thru all who continue to be inspired by his example. We love you, Senator Akaka. A hui hou. — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) April 6, 2018

Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzDems offering bill aimed at curbing stock buybacks Overnight Tech: Facebook faces crisis over Cambridge Analytica data | Lawmakers demand answers | What to watch for next | Day one of AT&T's merger trial | Self-driving Uber car kills pedestrian Feinstein faces new pressure from left over CIA nominee MORE (D-Hawaii) also mourned Akaka's death, calling him a "pure heart, a determined warrior for native Hawaiians, and a true public servant."

Daniel K. Akaka was beloved by everyone in Hawaii, and his colleagues of both parties in Washington DC. A pure heart, a determined warrior for native Hawaiians, and a true public servant. We will miss you, Senator Akaka. Aloha. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) April 6, 2018

Rep. Colleen Hanabusa Colleen Wakako HanabusaZinke defends use of Japanese word: How could saying good morning 'be bad'? With bills on the table, Congress must heed the call to fix our national parks Duckworth on Zinke's improper use of Japanese: ‘Racism is not ok’ MORE (D-Hawaii) declared Akaka "one of Hawaii's greatest statesmen."

Hawaii’s heart is broken this morning as we learn of the passing of one of Hawaii’s greatest statesman. Thank you, Senator Akaka, for your legacy of courage and love. You taught Congress and our nation how to fight with dignity and Aloha. We all aspire to lead like you. — Colleen Hanabusa (@RepHanabusa) April 6, 2018

Senator’s passionate advocacy on behalf of Hawaii, Native Hawaiians, his students, veterans, and his contributions to our community and humanity cannot be easily measured. He gave his heart to Hawaii. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aunty Millie and the entire Akaka Ohana. — Colleen Hanabusa (@RepHanabusa) April 6, 2018

Sen. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoDems to top DOJ officials: Publicly promise not to interfere in Mueller's probe Zinke defends use of Japanese word: How could saying good morning 'be bad'? Duckworth on Zinke's improper use of Japanese: ‘Racism is not ok’ MORE (D-Hawaii), who succeeded Akaka in the Senate, paid tribute to the longtime lawmaker, as well, calling him "an example for us all."

Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka embodied the Aloha Spirit. He dedicated his life to serving the people of Hawaii as an educator, and in the U.S. Army, state government, the U.S. House, and the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/1PiekJ9ur3 — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 6, 2018

In Congress, Senator Akaka’s care, empathy, and collegiality served as an example for us all. It’s an honor to sit at his desk in the Senate chamber, and we continue his work to improve the lives of veterans and the Native Hawaiian community. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 6, 2018

My thoughts are with Millie and the Akaka ohana in this difficult time. As he so often said, mahalo nui loa, my friend. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 6, 2018

Updated at 4:37 p.m.