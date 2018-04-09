Duckworth gives birth to baby girl

Sen. Tammy Duckworth Ladda (Tammy) Tammy DuckworthDem scrutinizes Pruitt’s Morocco trip, gas industry ties Dem senator who lost legs in Iraq mocks conservative blog for saying she ‘doesn’t have a leg to stand on’ Army veteran deported to Mexico after drug conviction MORE (D-Ill.) has given birth to a daughter, becoming the first senator to give birth while in office.

Duckworth on Monday welcomed Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, her second child with her husband Brian Bowlsbey, her office said.

Duckworth, 50, announced her pregnancy in January. Multiple other women have given birth while serving in Congress, but all were members of the House.

Wanted to share some exciting personal news... pic.twitter.com/ZZyu9pG2nq — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 23, 2018

Duckworth said in a statement that Maile's name was blessed by the late Hawaii Sen. Daniel Akaka (D), who died last week.

“Bryan, Abigail and I couldn’t be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family and we’re deeply honored that our good friend Senator Akaka was able to bless her name for us — his help in naming both of our daughters means he will always be with us," she said in a statement.

“Pearl Bowlsbey Johnson was Bryan’s great Aunt, an Army Officer and a nurse who served during the Second World War," she said. "He spent many summer months with her while growing up, we feel her presence still and are grateful for her service to our nation during the most challenging of times.”

Duckworth said last month that she is working with party leadership to change Senate rules in order to allow her to bring her baby onto the Senate floor while the chamber is in session.

“Parenthood isn’t just a women’s issue, it’s an economic issue and one that affects all parents — men and women alike,” she said Monday. “As tough as juggling the demands of motherhood and being a Senator can be, I’m hardly alone or unique as a working parent, and my children only make me more committed to doing my job and standing up for hardworking families everywhere.”