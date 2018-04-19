GOP senator: ‘Way too early’ to talk about supporting Trump in 2020

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonIG report faults fired FBI official McCabe for leak to media GOP sen: Hope Trump missile tweet is just taking a 'stronger negotiating position' GOP senators cast doubt on spending clawback MORE (Wis.) said Thursday that “it’s way too early” to discuss supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems add five candidates to ‘Red to Blue’ program White House notifies Russia that no new sanctions are coming: report Senators push HHS to negotiate lower prices on opioid overdose reversal drug MORE in 2020.

“Chris, you know it’s way too early to be talking about the 2020 ... ” Johnson said on CNN’s “New Day” when asked if he will support Trump in a 2020 re-election bid.

“No, it isn’t not to say that you support the guy who’s president, who’s the head of your party,” CNN anchor Chris Cuomo pushed back.

Johnson argued that there could be a different landscape in 2020 and pointed to the upcoming November midterm elections.

“It could be a completely different world by 2020. We have a 2018 election first,” Johnson said. “So, you know, I understand the kind of ‘gotcha’ question you’re engaging here. But it’s just way too early to even be talking about it.”

Cuomo said he was “offended” by Johnson’s view of the inquiry as a “gotcha” question.

Both parties are currently focused on the upcoming midterms, where the GOP will have to defend its majorities in both the House and the Senate.