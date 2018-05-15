Warren donates $175K to anti-gerrymandering and state legislature campaigns

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHillicon Valley: Trump stuns lawmakers with push to help Chinese company | Facebook suspends 200 apps over data practices | Dems want answers on Cohen payments | Senate net neutrality vote coming Wednesday Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — New details on Trump's drug pricing plan Dems demand details on Cohen payments, citing potential corruption MORE (D-Mass.) said on Tuesday she is donating $175,000 to Democratic campaigns for state legislature seats and groups fighting gerrymandering.

“I’m sending $175,000 to organizers on the front lines trying to win back our state legislatures and fight for fair redistricting,” Warren announced at the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

“Democrats believe in a fair fight, and making sure that districts aren’t drawn to cut one party or the other out is a critical first step,” Warren added.

Warren noted that some experts predict that, because of gerrymandering, for Democrats to win a majority in the House in the midterm elections, they will have to beat Republicans by as much as 8 percent of the vote.

“The 2018 election will be a massive uphill climb,” Warren said.

She touted the work being done by former Attorney General Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderOhio voters pass redistricting reform initiative Gina Haspel is exactly the type of leader the CIA needs today Eric Holder defends Joy Reid after controversy: She 'should not be silenced' MORE, whose National Democratic Redistricting Committee PAC has been working on anti-gerrymandering reform.

Warren said partisan gerrymandering needs to end, and to do that Democrats have to win back power in state legislatures and be willing to fight gerrymandering in court.

“Democrats should always, always be on the side of making it easier for citizens to vote,” Warren said.

The senator also pitched a “constitutional amendment establishing an unquestioned, unassailable, nationally recognized right to vote.”