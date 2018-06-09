Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCain McCain rips Trump over trade, tells allies: 'Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn't' Republicans celebrate Krauthammer Leaks continue to plague Trump White House despite crackdown MORE (R-Ariz.) took a jab at President Trump Donald John Trump McCain rips Trump over trade, tells allies: 'Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn't' Head of Canada's auto parts industry association mocks Trump's threat of auto tariffs Dem leaders condemn Trump after reversal on G-7 communique endorsement MORE on Saturday after Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Canada and pulled his endorsement of a joint communique signed with other Group of Seven (G-7) members at this weekend's summit.

“To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization & supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values,” McCain tweeted late Saturday.

“Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t,” the senator added.

McCain was responding to a series of tweets Trump sent Saturday after leaving the G-7 summit early to depart for a planned sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

In the tweets, Trump rebuked an earlier announcement from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had stated during his closing remarks at the summit that all G-7 members signed the joint communique, as is customary.

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!” Trump tweeted.

Tensions were high between Trump and the other world leaders regarding the recently implemented U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that Trump imposed on key allies, including Canada.

Members of top Democratic leadership, including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis Schumer McCain rips Trump over trade, tells allies: 'Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn't' Dem leaders condemn Trump after reversal on G-7 communique endorsement Dem lawmaker: Trump conceding 'role as leader of the free world' after G-7 summit MORE (N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro Pelosi McCain rips Trump over trade, tells allies: 'Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn't' Dem leaders condemn Trump after reversal on G-7 communique endorsement Dem lawmaker: Trump conceding 'role as leader of the free world' after G-7 summit MORE (Calif.), also condemned Thump’s statements, cautioning against alienating top U.S. allies.