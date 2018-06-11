Paul: Graham 'a danger to the country' for seeking military authorization for North Korea

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulPaul: Graham 'a danger to the country' for seeking military authorization for North Korea This week: Congress faces what could be biggest news week of 2018 Legislation legalizing hemp included in Senate farm bill MORE (R-Ky.) on Monday blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamPaul: Graham 'a danger to the country' for seeking military authorization for North Korea This week: Congress faces what could be biggest news week of 2018 Graham: It would be a ‘mistake’ to readmit Russia to G-7 MORE (R-S.C.) for drafting an authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) in North Korea should President Trump Donald John TrumpSanford at risk in primary shadowed by Trump McConnell cements his standing in GOP history Ready for somebody? Dems lack heir apparent this time MORE’s forthcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un go south.

“Lindsey Graham is a danger to the country by even proposing ideas like authorizing war with Korea,” Paul said on CNN.

“So that should be something that is seen as naive and seen as something that really serious people shouldn’t even be discussing,” he added.

Senator Rand Paul says “Lindsey Graham is a danger to the country by even proposing ideas like authorizing war with Korea, my goodness.” He adds that “serious people” shouldn’t even be discussing that. https://t.co/Vzv6e1JQ8o pic.twitter.com/ACjRvkSbe5 — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) June 11, 2018

Paul was responding to Graham’s earlier comments on ABC’s “This Week,” in which the South Carolina senator said he’d already drafted an AUMF.

“I hope I never have to use it, but if you want to convince North Korea and China that things are different with Trump, then Congress has to have his back,” said Graham, who has previously expressed support for military use in North Korea if needed.

Trump is set to meet with Kim in Singapore at 9 a.m. local time, which is 9 p.m. Eastern time. The historic summit marks the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and North Korean leader.

Paul, who is a staunch opponent of U.S. involvement in foreign wars, has previously gone after Graham for his comments about military involvement overseas.

On Monday, Paul ratcheted up his past rhetoric, hitting his colleague for having “a naive worldview.”

“If you’ve watched over time I think what you’ve seen from Lindsey Graham is basically a naive worldview where he believes that war is always the answer and that also means that expenditures for war are always the answer,” Paul said. “And so I think that’s bankrupting us as a country.”

Paul and Graham are among the multiple Republicans who ultimately lost the 2016 presidential nomination to Trump.