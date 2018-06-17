Trump to attend fundraiser for Heller

President Trump Donald John TrumpSunday Shows preview: Lawmakers, Trump allies discuss Russia probe, migrant family separation Seth McFarlane: Fox News makes me 'embarrassed' to work for this company 'Art of the Deal' co-author: Trump would act like Kim Jong Un if he had the same powers MORE will attend a fundraiser on Saturday in support of Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerAnti-Trump Republicans better look out — voters might send you packing Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by PCMA — Dems see midterm advantage in new ObamaCare fight Action by Congress is needed to help victims of domestic violence MORE’s (R-Nev.) reelection bid.

Heller's office confirmed Sunday that Trump will headline the event in Las Vegas. Tickets range from $15,000 to $50,000, according to an invitation obtained by the network.

Trump is also expected to speak to the Nevada State Republican Convention.

CNN first reported that Trump would headline the event in Las Vegas.

Heller is considered among the most vulnerable senators up for reelection in November. He will face Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenDanny Tarkanian wins Nevada GOP congressional primary Laxalt, Sisolak to face off in Nevada governor's race Dem Senate super PAC reserves million in fall TV ads MORE (D-Nev.).

Trump previously made his mark on the Nevada Senate race when he urged Danny Tarkanian to drop his primary challenge to Heller and run for the House instead.

Tarkanian heeded Trump’s call, and is running to replace Rosen in November.

The trip to Nevada will mark the latest appearance Trump has made in support of Republican senate candidates.

He has previously held rallies in Tennessee and Indiana in support of candidates there, and will held an event in Minnesota on Wednesday, where two senators are up for reelection.

Updated at 4:35 p.m.