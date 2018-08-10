Senate GOP campaign arm asking Trump to endorse McSally in Arizona: report

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is asking President Trump Donald John TrumpKobach agrees to recuse himself from vote counting in Kansas GOP primary NFL players kneel during national anthem before first preseason game Schiff blasts GOP for Russia probe conduct: 'That's how you obstruct an investigation, not how you conduct one' MORE to endorse Rep. Marthy McSally (R), who is in a GOP primary fight for Senate in Arizona, according to Politico.

In a recent phone call, Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerRubio slams Google over plans to unveil censored Chinese search engine Hillicon Valley: Trump officials deliver show of force on election security | Apple hits trillion | How fake Facebook groups manipulated real activists | Senate group seeks new Russia sanctions Senators introduce bill to slap 'crushing' new sanctions on Russia MORE (Colo.), the chairman of the NRSC, asked Trump to make the endorsement. But the report says Trump did not commit.

McSally is running in the Aug. 28 GOP primary to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeElection Countdown: Takeaways from too-close-to-call Ohio special election | Trump endorsements cement power but come with risks | GOP leader's race now rated as 'toss-up' | Record numbers of women nominated | Latino candidates get prominent role in 2020 Collins and Murkowski face recess pressure cooker on Supreme Court Trump: I ‘destroy' careers of Republicans who say bad things about me MORE (R). McSally is seen as the favorite in the primary and the preferred candidate of establishment Republicans, but she is running against two conservative firebrands: former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state Sen. Kelli Ward.

Arpaio has been a strong supporter of Trump, and last year Trump pardoned the former sheriff after he was convicted of criminal contempt of court.

The sheriff's office under Arpaio was found to have racially profiled Hispanics to check their immigration status. Arpaio was found in contempt after the sheriff's office continued those practices despite a judge's order.

Trump has commended Ward’s candidacy in the past, tweeting last year, “Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He's toxic!”

Ward responded to the Politico story on Twitter Friday, saying "Amnesty @SenCoryGardner begging for @realDonaldTrump to endorse Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyDems eyeing smaller magic number for House majority Election Countdown: Takeaways from too-close-to-call Ohio special election | Trump endorsements cement power but come with risks | GOP leader's race now rated as 'toss-up' | Record numbers of women nominated | Latino candidates get prominent role in 2020 Election Countdown: Trump jumps into Ohio special election fight | What to watch in Tennessee primaries | Koch network freezes out Republicans who crossed them | Dead heat in Texas, Nevada Senate races | How celebs are getting into the midterms MORE's failing campaign won't work. President Trump knows Arizona doesn't want or need another weak, open borders #NeverTrump Senator like @JeffFlake or @SenJohnMcCain. #VoteWard #AZSEN."

Ward and Arpaio have attacked McSally, claiming that she is not a strong supporter of Trump's agenda.

Many establishment Republicans worry that a Trump endorsement for one of the other candidates could tilt the race and leave the GOP with a tougher general election fight.

Trump last week endorsed immigration hard-liner Kris Kobach for governor of Kansas. Kobach, Kansas's secretary of state, was in a tightly contested primary, and some Republicans advised Trump against endorsing him, worrying that Dems could take the governor's race in November. Kobach has a slight lead over incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer (R) in the vote-count, which could head to a potential recount.

Trump has jumped into other races this election cycle, endorsing candidates and even traveling to their districts to hold rallies.

The president told Fox News host Sean Hannity earlier this year that he would campaign “six or seven days a week” closer to the midterms. He recently predicted a "giant RED WAVE" for Republican candidates.

McSally leads her opponents in primary polls, with the winner likely to face Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D) in the general.

“It’s pretty obvious which of our candidates have a best chance of winning,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPoll: Three-quarters of Americans say Nancy Pelosi should be replaced, including half of Democrats GOP leaders: No talk of inviting Russia delegation to Capitol Senate Democrats should stop playing politics on Kavanaugh MORE (R-Ky.) told Politico in May.

The White House and the NRSC did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Hill.