Cruz misses Senate votes to campaign in Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzDem pollster: It would take a perfect storm for O'Rourke to unseat Cruz GOP pollster: National attention could hurt Beto O'Rourke in Texas Senate race Beto O’Rourke to appear on 'Ellen' next week MORE (R-Texas) missed votes this week as he spent time campaigning back in Texas, where he is running in a closer-than-anticipated Senate race.

The Senate cut its work week short, but before they did so the chamber held seven roll call votes to clear nominees for President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates Gillum wins stunner and other takeaways from Arizona, Florida McSally prevails in nasty Arizona GOP Senate primary MORE.

But the GOP senator skipped the votes. On Monday night Cruz had campaign stops scheduled into the evening, making him unable to make the Senate's Monday night bed check votes.

Cruz also had a string of stops scheduled for Tuesday, missing votes and a closed-door caucus lunch in D.C. A Judiciary subcommittee hearing that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday afternoon and would have been overseen by Cruz was also postponed.

Cruz was also one of 15 senators who missed votes earlier this month, after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcSally prevails in nasty Arizona GOP Senate primary Senate cuts work week short after nominations deal Overnight Defense: Push to rename Senate building for McCain sparks GOP backlash | Pentagon has no plans to suspend future Korea war games | Mattis rejects plan to privatize Afghan War MORE (R-Ky.) lectured senators about showing up for the rare August session.

A spokesperson for Cruz didn't respond to a request for comment on Wednesday about the decision.

Cruz wasn't the only senator absent for the votes and his decision to stay in Texas to campaign didn't change the outcome of the votes.

GOP Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSenate cuts work week short after nominations deal McConnell: Sessions should stay as attorney general McConnell forming 'gang' to determine how Senate honors McCain MORE (R-Texas), the No. 2 Senate Republican, downplayed Cruz's absence, noting that it hadn't resulted in any nominations falling short of the support needed.

"We really haven’t had any close votes that have turned on a single senator’s absence or presence. I trust [Cruz] to make decisions in the best interest of his campaign and his service," Cornyn told Texas reporters.

But the missed votes comes as Cruz's November fight against Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeDem pollster: It would take a perfect storm for O'Rourke to unseat Cruz GOP pollster: National attention could hurt Beto O'Rourke in Texas Senate race GOP strategist: O'Rourke should use NFL anthem issue to appeal to growing minority population in Texas MORE (D-Texas) has remained closer than expected despite Texas's status as a solidly red state.

The race has gained national attention and donations have poured in from around the country.

O'Rourke is nearly even with Cruz in fundraising. He has raised $23.33 million compared to Cruz's $23.36 million so far, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Cruz also led O’Rourke by just 1 point, well within the margin of error, in a recent poll from Emerson College.

Cruz is leading by an average of 5.5 percentage points, according to a Real Clear Politics average.