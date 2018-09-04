Dems push for McCain friend to run for Senate: report

National Democrats have begun lobbying Grant Woods, a former Arizona attorney general and former chief of staff to John McCain John Sidney McCainBiden on how Dems should handle Kavanaugh hearing: 'Stay in the room, demand answers' Trump biographer certain president is upset by attention for McCain Trump met with protests during trips to Va. golf club amid McCain services MORE, to run for McCain’s seat as a Democrat, according to The New York Times.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey appointed former Sen. Jon Kyl to replace McCain until 2020, when there will be a special election to serve the remaining two years of McCain’s term.

Democrats have already started discussions with Woods about challenging Kyl as a Democrat, the Times reported, citing party officials familiar with the discussion.

Grant, a close friend of the McCain family, has been critical of President Trump Donald John TrumpBrennan defends Kaepernick: He didn't kneel 'to disrespect our flag' Trump warns Syria against attack on rebel stronghold: 'Don't let that happen' Omarosa celebrates second week on bestsellers list despite 'hit-pieces' from Trump allies MORE.

McCain “would not stand by as people try to trample the Constitution or the Bill of Rights, including the First Amendment,” he said in his eulogy for his former boss, who died earlier this month.

Grant, who is considered a moderate Republican, endorsed Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThis is politics in 3D Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the problem of celebrity justices Did China hack Hillary's server? Maybe, but don't count on the FBI to tell you MORE in 2016.

“Hillary Clinton is one of the most qualified nominees to ever run for president. Donald Trump is the least qualified ever. The stakes are too high to stand on the sideline. I stand with Hillary Clinton for president," he said at the time.