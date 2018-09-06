Beto O’Rourke spokesman says texts encouraging illegal voting were not sent by campaign

A spokesman for Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s (D-Texas) campaign said that text messages sent to Texan voters asking for help transporting "undocumented immigrants" to polling stations were not sent by the campaign and were sent by an "impostor."

The comment comes after the Times reported that text messages claiming to be from an O’Rourke volunteer named Patsy were sent to voters in Texas on Wednesday night, asking for help in transporting "undocumented immigrants" to polling stations so that they could vote.

The news outlet reported it was not clear who had sent them or how many people had received the messages.

"That was not an approved message by the campaign," spokesman for O'Rourke Chris Evans told The Hill. "It was sent by an impostor. We're continuing to look into what happened."

The text messages referenced a "grassroots effort" for an action that would have violated campaign law.

‘We are in search of volunteers to help transport undocumented immigrants to polling booths so that they will be able to vote. Would you be able to support this grassroots effort?,” one of the two text messages read.

Cruz’s campaign denied any involvement with the text messages.

"Our campaign had no involvement in the alleged abuse of the O'Rourke campaign's texting platform. We don't condone anyone who would engage in such action," said Emily Miller, a spokeswoman for the Cruz campaign.

Updated: 3:15 p.m.