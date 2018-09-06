Centrist Dems defend tough tactics at Kavanaugh hearing

Senate Democrats up for reelection in strongly pro-Trump states are defending the aggressive tactics their more liberal colleagues on the Judiciary Committee have used to shed light on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's record.

More moderate Democrats who hail from states that President Trump Donald John TrumpNorth Korea to cooperate with US in nuclear talks: report Nike to air Kaepernick ad during 'Thursday Night Football: report Brothel owner who won Nevada GOP primary being investigated over sexual assault allegations MORE won by double digits in 2016 say they don’t like the lack of civility surrounding this week’s Supreme Court hearings, but they also don’t think liberal colleagues have done anything wrong.

One of those more liberal colleagues, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerElection Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes Live coverage: Trump court pick on the hot seat in day two of hearing The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Day Two: Kavanaugh to spar with hostile Democrats MORE (D-N.J.), caused an uproar on Thursday by making public an email thread that Kavanaugh wrote in 2002, which the Judiciary Committee deemed be "confidential" material.

When Senate Republican Whip John Cornyn John CornynDems switch tactics on second day of hearings Overnight Health Care: Judge presses ObamaCare supporters during arguments | Kavanaugh says Roe v. Wade has been 'reaffirmed many times' | Dems hold up opioids bill Democrats hold up Senate opioids bill over 'earmark' for PhRMA-backed group MORE (Texas) warned that such a serious breach of Senate rules could be punished by expulsion from the Senate, Booker – a likely candidate for president in 2020 – responded: “Bring it.”

Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterObama to hit campaign trail in Ohio, California The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Inside the final legislative push before the midterms Obama readies fall campaign push, but some Dems say no thanks MORE (D-Mont.), who is up for reelection in November in a state Trump carried by 20 points, argued that Republicans didn’t have a valid reason for putting a "confidential" classification on the documents.

“The information that I got was that there was no reason for it to be confidential. I believe in transparency in government. If it’s confidential, it’s got to be truly confidential. Don’t play the game,” he said.

Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinStopping Kavanaugh would be worth Democrats losing the Senate, says Krystal Ball When it comes to digital platforms, we’re frogs Progressive groups hit Schumer on efforts to block Kavanaugh nomination MORE (W.Va.), another red-state Democrat, said Booker did not appear to violate any rules.

“I saw Cory when his made his statement,” he said. “We’re looking at it. My counsel is looking at that now.”

He argued that he didn’t think the "committee confidential" designation was binding.

“It wasn’t secretive documents. It wasn’t anything. It was just basically a discretion” by Republican senators, Manchin said.

Senate Republicans argue that the decision by centrist Democrats to come to Booker's side Thursday will come back to haunt them as they hit the campaign trail over the next two months leading up to the election.

Republicans plan to make the partisan fighting over Kavanaugh an issue on the campaign trail, while Trump has blasted Democrats over their opposition to his Supreme Court pick and other issues in a series of rallies.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerColorado Dem questions White House on 'intentional effort to mislead the American people' on marijuana GOP senator confident Trump will support states rights on marijuana Trump tasked multi-agency committee with countering pro-marijuana message: report MORE (R-Colo.) said Thursday that red-state Democrats will have to answer for the antics of their colleagues during the Kavanaugh hearings.

“If you’re a red-state Democrat I think it’s a big challenge for you to try to justify the actions of your colleagues, the behavior of your colleagues, the boorishness of your colleagues,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell: Trump border wall fight will happen after midterms Overnight Health Care: Judge presses ObamaCare supporters during arguments | Kavanaugh says Roe v. Wade has been 'reaffirmed many times' | Dems hold up opioids bill Overnight Defense: Trump denies report he's looking at Mattis replacements | Inhofe officially gets Armed Services gavel | Trump revives shutdown threat MORE (R-Ky.) also blasted what he called “hysterical stunts” to slow down Kavanaugh.

Liberals on the Judiciary Committee argue that Republicans misapplied the confidential designation with documents for Kavanaugh.

“Just because there’s a Senate rule doesn’t mean it can be misapplied, misconstrued or misused,” argued Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).

Booker on Thursday morning released four documents comprising a dozen pages in which Kavanaugh had a discussion with colleagues in the George W. Bush administration under the subject line “racial profiling.”

Later in the day, Booker released five more pages of emails that were “considered committee confidential.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono Mazie Keiko HironoLive coverage: Trump court pick on the hot seat in day two of hearing Democrats press Kavanaugh to delay hearing Live coverage: Trump's court pick presents his case at contentious hearing MORE (D-Hawaii), another member of the panel, tweeted out Kavanaugh documents related to Native Hawaiian programs that were also deemed committee confidential.

These were a few examples of the aggressive tactics Democrats on the Judiciary panel employed this week to protest Republicans handling of the confirmation hearings.

Democrats denounced the release of 42,000 pages of Kavanaugh-related documents on the evening before his first day of hearings and repeatedly interrupted Chairman Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleyDems switch tactics on second day of hearings Washington's facade of civility was buried with McCain Democrats force Senate to adjourn to protest Kavanaugh MORE’s (R-Iowa) opening statement to vent their anger.

Blumenthal blasted Grassley’s decision to move ahead with the proceedings this week as “a charade and mockery of our norms.”

Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillElection Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Day Two: Kavanaugh to spar with hostile Democrats High stakes as court takes up ObamaCare case MORE (D-Mo.), who also faces a tough race in a state Trump won by 19 points, said Republicans set the tone in 2016 when President Obama nominated Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandChaos reigns on day one of Kavanaugh hearings Liberals should stop 'whining' about Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing, says Buck Sexton Kavanaugh calls Kennedy a 'mentor' and a 'friend' in opening statement MORE to the Supreme Court and he never got a hearing in the GOP-controlled Senate.

“These are the guys that wouldn’t meet with Merrick Garland. I don’t think most Missourians hold Congress in very high regard period. I don’t think members of the Judiciary fighting for access to documents that have no basis for being withheld — none — is going to be determinative of the document,” she said.

She argued that if the documents were protected by executive privilege, they shouldn’t have been shared with the Judiciary Committee in the first place.

“First of all, you have to have some basis on which they are confidential. They’re not classified,” she said. “If they’re not classified and not privileged, what are they if not hiding?”

A Republican spokesman for the Senate Judiciary Committee later sent out an email explaining that some of the documents that Booker made public had been cleared for release early Thursday morning.

A spokeswoman for Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampMcCain's former chief of staff considering Senate bid as Democrat Stopping Kavanaugh would be worth Democrats losing the Senate, says Krystal Ball Obama to hit campaign trail in Ohio, California MORE (D-N.D.), another senator facing a tough reelection bid in a pro-Trump state, did not respond to a request for comment.

Protesters have regularly disrupted Kavanaugh’s hearing by shouting or screaming out until Capitol Police remove them from the room, often forcing the nominee or the senator asking him a question to wait for the disturbance to end.

McConnell noted that 66 protesters had been removed from the hearing — some carried out forcibly — as of Thursday morning. Dozens more were arrested earlier in the week.

Centrist Democrats, however, defended the activists for exercising their constitutional rights.

“That’s our country,” Manchin said. “You’re talking to a West Virginian. We’re used to a rumble rally, that doesn't bother us at all.

Manchin, whose home state of West Virginia voted for Trump by 42 points in 2016, added: “That’s part of America. They have the right to protest.”

Tester said, “You got to let the process go. If there’s disruption, you have freedom of speech. You also have to do the confirmation hearing.”