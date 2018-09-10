Cruz gets help from Senate GOP in face of serious challenge from O’Rourke

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzFormer Cruz spokesman: 'It's possible' O'Rourke could win Texas lieutenant governor urged for Trump visit to bolster Cruz: report Cruz: Dems want Texas to be like California with its 'tofu and silicon and dyed hair' MORE (R-Texas) was the most disliked member of the Senate Republican conference for much of his first six years in Congress, but colleagues are rallying to his side in the face of a serious reelection challenge from Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D).

Polls show a tight race between Cruz and the photogenic O’Rourke, who would make history if he could pull off what would be a huge upset in the Lone Star State.

A Cruz loss would also put GOP control of the Senate very much at risk, which has senators who have sometimes been at odds with the tough-talking Texan coming to his aid.

The entire Senate Republican leadership hosted a fundraiser for Cruz at the end of June and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRyan, McConnell brought props to meeting to talk Trump out of government shutdown: report Booker defies GOP warning, releases another batch of 'confidential' Kavanaugh docs Trump in good shape to secure second Supreme Court confirmation victory MORE (R-Ky.), whom Cruz once famously called a liar on the Senate floor, has made the maximum donation to Cruz’s campaign through his leadership PAC, Bluegrass Committee.

Cruz has also received $5,000 from Senate GOP Whip John Cornyn John CornynBooker placing staffers in Iowa: report Booker to keynote Dem gala in Iowa Booker defies GOP warning, releases another batch of 'confidential' Kavanaugh docs MORE’s (R-Texas) leadership PAC, $10,000 from Republican Policy Committee Chairman John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoWashington's fall agenda: EPA to focus on new power plant, water rules Overnight Health Care: Why CBO isn't scoring Sanders's Medicare for All bill | ObamaCare repeal could come back next year | Dem pushes to overturn Trump health rules Why CBO won't estimate cost of Bernie Sanders's 'Medicare for all' bill MORE (R-Wyo.), and $10,000 from Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntTrump privately floated firing Sessions this month: report GOP senator disputes claims that White House sought to block election security bill Hillicon Valley: DNC reports attempted hack to FBI | GOP delays election security bill | Verizon calls restricting firefighters' data a 'mistake' | Russian hackers send warning to conservatives MORE’s (R-Mo.) Rely on Your Beliefs Fund.

The open wallets aren’t surprising, but they are notable given Cruz’s past clashes with colleagues.

Cruz infuriated GOP leaders in the fall of 2013 by rallying House conservatives to oppose any government funding bill that didn’t block the implementation of ObamaCare — a political fight that resulted in a 16-day government shutdown that hurt the GOP’s brand right before a midterm election year.

Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainA for effort, F for execution: Grading the NYT op-ed GOP senator says he 'regularly' considers leaving Republican Party Trump in good shape to secure second Supreme Court confirmation victory MORE (R-Ariz.) at the time called the shutdown a “fool’s errand” while Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerDurbin: GOP responded to anonymous NY Times op-ed with 'silence of the lambs' GOP senator: ‘Who wouldn’t’ write anonymous op-ed against White House? Poll: Blackburn, Bredesen locked in tight Senate race in Tennessee MORE (R-Tenn.) repeatedly criticized Cruz for leading the party into a “box canyon” from which there would be no easy escape.

McConnell later likened the painful ordeal to the “kick of a mule.”

The animosity went both ways.

Cruz once accused McConnell on the Senate of lying about a secret deal with Democrats to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank.

“We know now that when the majority leader looks us in the eyes and makes an explicit commitment, that he is willing to say things that he knows are false,” Cruz fumed.

Cruz even refused to endorse Cornyn, his home-state colleague, in the 2014 Texas Senate GOP primary. Cornyn returned the gesture this year when he declined to publicly back Cruz in the Texas primary in March.

Things grew so acrimonious between Cruz and many of his Senate GOP colleagues that Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCNN's Don Lemon echoes Obama: 'What happened to the Republican Party?' Trump in good shape to secure second Supreme Court confirmation victory Obama condemns Trump in fiery address MORE (R-S.C.) joked at the 2016 legislative correspondents’ dinner, “If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.”

But GOP leaders and rank-and-file Republicans alike are putting aside those differences in the face of an existential threat to Cruz’s Senate career in the form of O’Rourke, the skateboarding ex-punk rocker who has amassed a stunning $23.6 million war chest. The latest fundraising reports show O’Rourke with more cash on hand, $13.9 million, than Cruz, at $9.3 million.

A Republican senator who requested anonymity to discuss feelings about Cruz within the GOP caucus said his past conflicts with the party won’t hurt support from colleagues when he needs it most.

“Elections tend to bring parties together. For the most, everyone in the caucus will want to help the party remain in power,” the lawmaker said. “Already you’ve seen some national money be directed to Texas. I imagine that the whole party will be behind Cruz in the election.”

Recent polls shows Cruz in a neck-and-neck race.

An Emerson College poll published at the end of last month showed Cruz ahead by only a point, while an NBC News/Marist poll showed him up 4 points, right around the margin of error.

Cruz has stepped up his campaigning, crisscrossing the state to meet voters and match O’Rourke’s pace.

“I’m focusing my time and energy on campaigning across the state last week. I did 17 townhalls all over the state of Texas and that’s where the time and energy is best spent,” he told The Hill.

Asked how much money the National Republican Senatorial Committee would allocate to help Cruz in Texas, NRSC Chairman Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerCentrist Dems defend tough tactics at Kavanaugh hearing Colorado Dem questions White House on 'intentional effort to mislead the American people' on marijuana GOP senator confident Trump will support states rights on marijuana MORE (R-Colo.) said he isn’t worried about the race.

“Ted Cruz is going to win so I’m not concerned about Texas,” he said Thursday.

O’Rourke has spent $2.8 million on ads in the general campaign while Republicans had spent only $226,000 in the state as of Aug. 29, according to a tally by NBC News.

While colleagues have contributed to Cruz’s campaign, he doesn’t expect any of them to visit Texas in the next two months to help him on the stump.

“I don’t think Texans are likely to make a decision in this campaign based on the views of senators representing different states,” he said, noting that Cornyn has endorsed him in the general election.

Cruz campaigned for several colleagues in the 2014 midterm election: Sens. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsThe farm bill gives Congress a chance to act on the Pet and Women Safety (PAWS) Act Kobach secures GOP nomination in hotly contested Kansas governor's race GOP senators surprised to attend Trump’s tariffs announcement MORE (R-Kan.), David Perdue (R-Ga.) and Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanSpotlight shifts to Kavanaugh ahead of hearings GOP senator: Trump firing Sessions wouldn't be 'politically wise' GOP senator: I talked with Kavanaugh about precedent, not Roe v. Wade MORE (R-Alaska).

Cruz’s unpopularity probably hit a high point during the 2016 Republican nominating convention in Cleveland, when he pointedly declined to endorse President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump officials to announce closure of Palestinian Liberation Organization office in DC: report Alibaba's Jack Ma to step down as chairman in 2019 Trump expected to soon declassify Carter Page, Bruce Ohr documents: report MORE during a primetime speaking slot. Angry delegates booed Cruz off the stage as Trump stood at the back of the conventional, pumping his fist and egging the crowd on.

Since then, knowing his re-election would be exponentially tougher if Trump — who won the state by 9 points — opposed him, Cruz has remade himself as more of a team player.

And he has mended his relationship with Trump, his former political rival, often defending the president and his policies to reporters on Capitol Hill.

Trump has vowed to repay Cruz for his loyalty by holding a major rally for him in Texas this October in the “biggest stadium” he can find.

“Ted has my complete and total endorsement,” the president declared before the Labor Day weekend.

Other Republicans who have donated to Cruz include including Sens. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderRestoring our national parks would be a bipartisan win for Congress Phil Bredesen wants to show a Dem can win in Tennessee High stakes as court takes up ObamaCare case MORE (Tenn.), $10,000, Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchGOP turns its fire on Google Live coverage: Trump court pick returns for final day of questioning Twitter chief faces GOP anger over bias at hearing MORE (Utah), Mike Crapo Michael (Mike) Dean CrapoLive coverage: Trump court pick returns for final day of questioning Overnight Health Care: Senate approves massive bill including health spending | Bill includes drug pricing measure | Move to block Planned Parenthood funding fails Overnight Defense: Senate passes massive defense, domestic spending bill | Duncan Hunter to step down from committees | Pompeo names North Korea envoy MORE (Idaho), Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziBudget chairs press appropriators on veterans spending Forcing faith-based agencies out of the system is a disservice to women Senate takes symbolic shot at Trump tariffs MORE (Wy.), Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrGOP turns its fire on Google The Hill's 12:30 Report — Kavanaugh in hot seat | Social media execs face grilling | Stunning upset in Massachusetts Senate Intel saves seat for McCain at hearing MORE (N.C.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska) and James Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Steady Kavanaugh proves to be a tough target for Democrats Overnight Defense: Trump says 'no reason' for South Korea war games right now | Mattis tries to clear confusion | Arizona begins remembrances for McCain | Inhofe poised to take Armed Services gavel Inhofe poised to take over McCain’s powerful Senate role MORE (Okla.), who have all given him $10,000; Sen. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyOvernight Defense: Pick for South Korean envoy splits with Trump on nuclear threat | McCain blasts move to suspend Korean military exercises | White House defends Trump salute of North Korean general WH backpedals on Trump's 'due process' remark on guns Top GOP candidate drops out of Ohio Senate race MORE (Pa.), Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanOvernight Health Care: Kavanaugh questioned if Roe v. Wade was 'settled law' in leaked email | Senate to vote next week on opioid package | Officials seek to jail migrant children indefinitely | HHS chief, lawmakers meet over drug prices Senate to vote next week on opioid package Restoring our national parks would be a bipartisan win for Congress MORE (Ohio), Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerGOP senators introduce bill to preserve ObamaCare's pre-existing conditions protections Mississippi courthouse named for Thad Cochran GOP senators introduce resolution endorsing ICE MORE (Miss.) and Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseCharges against North Korea mark new phase in cyber crackdown Sasse says odds of 2020 run are low Sasse: I think about leaving the GOP 'every morning when I wake up' MORE (Neb.), who all gave $5,000; and Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — Steady Kavanaugh proves to be a tough target for Democrats Pence visits Michigan to boost GOP Senate candidate On The Money: Fed plans for rate hikes despite Trump criticism | Stock market in record bull run | US, Mexico may be close to 'handshake' NAFTA deal | Liberal groups rally against consumer bureau pick MORE (S.C.), who donated $2,000, according to campaign finance records verified by the Cruz campaign.